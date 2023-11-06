Signature Resolution Welcomes Zazi Pope to Panel of Neutrals

"While each client dispute is unique and requires a bespoke approach, I pledge to bring to every mediation the same sense of fairness, compassion, determination, pragmatism, creativity and sober analysis that I have tried to bring to the countless disputes I have resolved over the years." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Zazi Pope to the Signature Resolution team. Her impressive career in entertainment litigation for Warner Bros. will prove beneficial to serving our team, clients and complex cases," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "With her insightful and engaging approach, Pope will undoubtedly be able to guide individuals and entities through challenging disputes, making her a great asset to the Signature Resolution team."

Early in her career, Pope joined the esteemed litigation boutique firm O'Donnell & Gordon – acquired by Kaye Scholer shortly after her arrival – and worked on the groundbreaking Buchwald v. Paramount case, where the court declared several provisions of the studio's profit definition to be unconscionable. This legal battle set the stage for a 30-year-long, prolific career at Warner Bros., WarnerMedia and Warner Bros. Discovery in Los Angeles. Most recently, she held the position of senior vice president and chief litigation officer, successfully managing hundreds of arbitration proceedings, mediations, bench trials, jury trials, and settlements involving all facets of the entertainment industry. Under Pope's leadership, Warner's litigation team achieved extraordinary success, including several landmark rulings confirming the rights of creators of expressive works to fictionalize real-life stories.

Throughout her prominent career, Pope has also consistently demonstrated her dedication to social justice and human rights by actively engaging in various public interest organizations. She co-founded the California Committee of Human Rights Watch, where she served as vice-chair for many years, contributing her expertise to multiple fact-finding missions across Central and South America. She is also a longstanding board member of Big Sunday, a community service organization that has been a beacon of hope for underserved communities in Los Angeles for more than 25 years.

Among her extensive list of non-profit affiliations, Pope has supported United Friends of the Children, Public Counsel, Bet Tzedek, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the ACLU of Southern California, among many others. Having been a global citizen from an early age – she has lived and traveled in more than 75 countries around the world and speaks five languages – Pope has always taken a keen interest in world affairs. She is a former Term Member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a Founding Member of the Pacific Council on International Policy.

As a result of her vast experience and stellar track record, Pope is a respected and recognized industry expert on legal issues facing the entertainment industry and is an engaging and sought-after speaker. She has spoken at various law seminars and symposia throughout the years and has received numerous accolades, including being named one of Los Angeles' "Most Influential Women Lawyers" by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Pope's wealth of experience makes her a valuable addition to Signature Resolution's esteemed panel of neutrals. Her extensive background and expertise uniquely position her to assist parties in reaching mutually acceptable resolutions by meticulously synthesizing and dissecting complex legal matters, honing in on the core issues, providing the parties with objective, expert feedback on their respective positions, and helping them arrive at a clear-eyed assessment of the litigation risks.

