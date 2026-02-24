Signature Resolution Welcomes Zia F. Modabber to Panel of Neutrals

"My mediation practice is built on the belief that meaningful resolution begins when all participants are heard and understood. I prioritize preparation and direct engagement, helping parties honestly assess both the legal and practical realities of their positions." Post this

Modabber joins Signature Resolution with a primary focus on matters including intellectual property, First Amendment and defamation, entertainment and partnerships, professional negligence and fiduciary duty, business & commercial contracts, and employment disputes. His neutral perspective is forged by decades of representing iconic artists and public figures, media companies, and executives in complex litigation.

Modabber's distinguished career culminated in his leadership roles as the Managing Partner of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP's California offices and Chair of the firm's Media and Entertainment Litigation Practice. During his tenure as a trial lawyer, he developed a reputation for handling a vast array of litigation, from copyright and trademark claims and defamation actions to partnership disputes, labor issues, and complex commercial matters. This deep experience required the highest level of discretion and trust, demonstrated by his client roster, which included legendary figures and entertainment companies such as Michael Jackson and his Estate, Stevie Wonder, André 3000, Live Nation, and Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails.

"Mr. Modabber has spent decades representing artists, executives, and companies whose disputes carry not only legal consequences but reputational and personal implications," said Dario Higuchi, Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "He understands the level of discretion, strategic judgment, and emotional intelligence those matters require. Parties trust him because he has navigated high visibility conflicts at the highest levels and knows how to guide sensitive negotiations with credibility, composure, and perspective."

Modabber has consistently been recognized as a national leader, including seven consecutive selections to Billboard Magazine's annual "Top Music Lawyers" list. He has also earned recognition from Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA, and The Legal 500 United States for his work across entertainment, IP, and business litigation. He received his Juris Doctor from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles, and his Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Berkeley. Additionally, he has completed advanced training at the Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution.

To learn more about Zia F. Modabber, please visit https://signatureresolution.com/neutral-CPT/zia-f-modabber/.

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Bakersfield, Century City, Oakland, Santa Clara, San Diego, and San Francisco. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

