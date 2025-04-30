SignatureCare Emergency Center Announces 2024 4th Quarter DAISY® and TULIP Award Winners

"I am so thankful to be able to do my job and serve our community surrounded by the best team I could possibly imagine. One of my favorite quotes sums up how I feel about winning this award, and that is 'No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted." Post this

Katherine Brandi Wilson, the facility manager and Vanessa Starr Johnson, a registrar with SignatureCare in Texarkana, TX received the DAISY® and the TULIP awards respectively. Wilson has 15 years' experience as a registered nurse. She has worked with SignatureCare for over six years while Johnson has nearly three years' experience as a registrar with SignatureCare.

The SignatureCare Emergency Center Award Committee said Wilson received the award for "delivering extraordinary care and compassion to our patients" while Johnson was "recognized for exceptional teamwork, dedication, and support to each and every person that walks in our doors."

Both award winners expressed joy on receiving the awards, calling it an honor to be recognized for their hard work.

Johnson, the TULIP award winner said that "to be recognized as a recipient of the Tulip award is truly an honor, and it humbles me so. I am so thankful to be able to do my job and serve our community surrounded by the best team I could possibly imagine. One of my favorite quotes sums up how I feel about winning this award, and that is 'No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted'."

Wilson, the DAISY® award winner said "it was an honor to win the Daisy award. My patients are always my top priority."

SignatureCare's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and board-certified emergency room (ER) physician, Dr. Christopher Langan, congratulated both winners for their outstanding contributions to patient care at SignatureCare Emergency Center.

He thanked both winners for making a difference in the lives of Texarkana, TX families, daily.

"Thank you to the nomination committee for recognizing these outstanding ladies for their dedication. And thank you to Brandi and Starr for the difference you make every day. We're so proud to have you on our team," he said.

The mission of The DAISY® Foundation is to recognize nurses and celebrate the extraordinary, compassionate, and skillful care they provide patients and families. Over 5,400 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing in all 50 states in the United States and 33 other countries and territories give out the DAISY awards to their nurses.

The DAISY® Award for Extraordinary Nurses was created by Mark and Bonnie Barnes, who founded The DAISY® Foundation in 1999 to honor nurses everywhere after seeing the extraordinary nursing care their son, J. Patrick Barnes, received while undergoing treatment for Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) at the University of Washington Medical Center's Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

Since its founding, The DAISY® Award has honored over 189,000 nurses who provide above-and-beyond compassionate care to patients and families.

