SignatureCare Emergency Center Announces 2nd Quarter 2024 DAISY® and TULIP Award Winners

Dr. Christopher Langan, SignatureCare's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) called Ms. Hernandez "outstanding" and congratulated her for winning the award.

Ms. Hernandez was nominated by a patient of her direct care who called her very friendly, caring and a good communicator.

The patient stated "Joselyne was absolutely excellent, very friendly, caring and a very good communicator. I wish she was my nurse every time. This is my 3rd visit here and she is by the far the best nurse I have seen."

Langan thanked Ms. Hernandez for providing excellent care to patients and added "we are so grateful for her dedication to providing exceptional patient care. She truly embodies the values we strive for at SignatureCare."

The DAISY® Foundation's mission is to express gratitude to nurses with recognition programs that celebrate the extraordinary, compassionate, and skillful care they provide patients and families. Over 5,400 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing in all 50 states in the United States and 33 other countries and territories give out the DAISY awards to their nurses.

The DAISY® Award For Extraordinary Nurses was created by Mark and Bonnie Barnes, who founded The DAISY® Foundation in 1999 to honor nurses everywhere after seeing the extraordinary nursing care their son, J. Patrick Barnes, received while undergoing treatment for Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) at the University of Washington Medical Center's Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

Since its founding, The DAISY® Award has honored over 189,000 nurses who provide above-and-beyond compassionate care to patients and families.

While presenting the TULIP Award to Anna Condit, Dr. Langan said that Anna was honored for showing exceptional compassion to patients and for her dedication to care. "Anna is being honored for her exceptional compassion and dedication to care. Her Kindness and empathy shine through in every interaction, making a profound impact on both her peers and the patients she serves," Langan said.

"TULIP" stands for "Touching Unique Lives In Practice." It celebrates the ways that these team members go above and beyond for their patients and their colleagues. "Congratulations to Joselyne and Anna for their exemplary service and commitment to patient care! Their hard work and dedication are truly inspiring and set a high standard for all of us," Langan added.

