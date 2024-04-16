SignatureCare Emergency Center Rolls Out Redesigned and Updated Website

On top of that, visitors to our website can now easily get answers to their questions and read health articles written by our board-certified emergency room doctors in their preferred language… Post this

The new website was also created to allow visitors easy access to needed information and answers to health-related questions.

"Going into the website redesign, our goal was to create an ultra-fast modern website that is easy to navigate and that allows anyone to easily accomplish needed tasks including paying their bills online and requesting their personal medical records. The whole process has been simplified for our patients," said Khalid Khan, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of SignatureCare Emergency Center.

"We believe we succeeded in that mission. The new website is fast, easy to navigate and our patients can easily get answers to their questions without the need to call our customer service line. Ofcourse, our customer service specialists are available to assist should that become necessary.

"On top of that, visitors to our website can now easily get answers to their questions and read health articles written by our board-certified and experienced emergency room doctors in their preferred language including Spanish, Urdu, Arabic, Hindi, Malayalam, Igbo, Yoruba and Vietnamese," Khan added.

Right on the front page, visitors can easily navigate to any of the company's emergency center locations in Texas by hovering their mouse pointers over the company's logos on the map. Hovering over the logos will reveal a photo of the ER, the street address, telephone number and map with driving direction to the emergency center.

The new website is at http://www.ercare24.com.

Houston, TX-based SignatureCare Emergency Center own 24-hour emergency centers throughout Texas, including in Austin, Killeen, College Station/Bryan, Paris, Midland, Odessa, Texarkana, Pflugerville and Lewisville, TX.

