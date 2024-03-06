SignatureCare Emergency Center Voted Best Clinic by Texarkana, TX Area Parents

The parents were impressed by the speed and quality of medical care provided by SignatureCare Emergency Center in Texarkana. Post this

Texarkana Parent magazine is read by parents and others living in and around Red Lick, TX, Ashdown, AR, Redwater, TX, New Boston, TX, Hooks, TX, Atlanta, TX, Queen City, TX, Texarkana, AR, Texarkana, TX and De Kalb, TX.

Despite being one in a number of emergency centers serving the area, parents and others who read the magazine regularly, voted SignatureCare Emergency Center as the best and family favorite clinic.

The parents were impressed by the speed and quality of medical care provided by SignatureCare Emergency Center in Texarkana.

Dr. Christopher Langan, MD, the Medical Director of SignatureCare Emergency Center in Texas congratulated the Medical Director, nurses and other staff of the Texarkana ER for the award saying this is the result of the company's efforts to provide quality medical care to all Texans.

"Throughout the year, SignatureCare Emergency Center strives to provide top notch emergency medical care to all patients and receiving this highly coveted award is the result of our collective effort. It confirms that the community is seeing and appreciating the efforts of our top management and staff. Congratulations to the staff of our Texarkana ER and other centers in Texas," he said.

This award is just one of several esteemed awards the company has received recently.

SignatureCare Emergency Center was recently selected as a winner of the 2023 Houston Chronicle Top Work Places Award. That made it the fourth time the company has won the highly competitive award. SignatureCare also won the award in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

About SignatureCare Emergency Center

Houston, TX-based SignatureCare Emergency Center own 24-hour emergency centers throughout Texas, including in Austin, Killeen, College Station/Bryan, Paris, Midland, Odessa, Texarkana, Pflugerville and Lewisville, TX.

