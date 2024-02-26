Signers National Acquires Two Niche Independent Agencies in Texas and NC

Organization expands into Texas and NC markets in religious and human services niches

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signers National, a group of premier insurance companies dedicated to servicing key client segments across the United States, today announced the acquisition of two agencies, Affiliated Insurance Agents and Ballantyne Insurance Group. These agencies will continue their work under the Lamb Insurance Services banner.

Affiliated Insurance Agents is an independent agency based in Houston and focused on comprehensive, competitive insurance coverage for religious and nonprofit organizations. Affiliated Insurance Agents is owned and operated by Tim Tanner, who will serve as a managing client executive after the deal. The Affiliated Insurance Agents staff will join the Lamb Insurance Services team.

"We are excited to join an organization with the depth of expertise in serving nonprofit and religious organizations of Signers," said Tanner. "With the support of Signers and Lamb, we will be able to better support nonprofit and religious organizations in Texas and beyond, and we look forward to the great results ahead."

Ballantyne Insurance Group is an independent agency based in Charlotte, NC, providing insurance coverage for human service organizations. The firm is owned and operated by William Bradley, who will stay on as managing client executive.

"Signers boasts an impressive team of industry leaders and experts in the human services sector," said Bradley. "There is a significant appetite in our market for the strong customer service and the wide range of coverage options they provide, and with Signers support, we believe we can best aid the North Carolina community with the coverage our businesses need to sustain and grow."

Signers will be continuing its aggressive acquisition approach throughout 2024, in particular targeting agencies servicing niche markets such as the human service and religious spaces. "These new acquisitions will provide our team with the opportunity to expand our reach in North Carolina and start our expansion into the Texas market," said Josh Lamberg, CEO of Signers. "With the added expertise and insights of these organizations, we are better positioned to provide a wider range of insureds with valuable coverage and insights to keep their operations running smoothly."

For more information regarding Signers and their member companies, please visit https://signat.com/ or contact Paul Czerniak, Director, Strategic Mergers & Acquisitions, at [email protected] or 732-944-0521.

About Signers National

Signers National is a group of premier insurance companies dedicated to servicing key client segments across the United States. As the parent company of three leading insurance providers, Signers leverages deep expertise in their niche markets, providing added value across the entire insurance ecosystem. Signers has made several acquisitions in the past year and continues to work under an aggressive growth strategy. For more information, please visit https://signat.com/.

