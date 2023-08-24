Signers National Acquires Two Nonprofit Insurance Companies

Deals add to home health and religious insurance expertise within Signers' fast-growing portfolio marketed under the Lamb Insurance banner

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signers National, a group of premier insurance companies dedicated to servicing key client segments across the United States, today announced the acquisition of two leading nonprofit insurance companies, Eclipse Risk Insurance Services and Whittaker Agency. These two new businesses will be run under Lamb Insurance Services, a member company and retail agency in the Signers National family of businesses.

Eclipse Risk Insurance Services is a nonprofit and human services insurance provider based in California. The firm specializes in the home health space and offers coverage for businesses on the West Coast. Eclipse Risk Insurance Services is led by Frank McDermott, who will continue to lead their operations as a member of the Lamb Insurance team. The deal was represented by Brenda Sali at Agency Brokerage.

"Joining the Signers team will offer our agency much greater opportunity to meet the needs of the nonprofit home health community," said McDermott. "This is an exciting opportunity to join a strong team of leaders in our sector and we look forward to supporting their mission as they continue to serve nonprofit and human service clients across the country."

Whittaker Agency is led by Danny Whittaker in Rockford, Ill. Whittaker offers leading expertise and coverage insuring churches and religious organizations in Illinois and some surrounding states. Lamb Insurance recently added a Chicago office and this new acquisition will further support their efforts to grow in the Midwest. Like Eclipse, Whittaker will also operate under the Lamb Insurance banner.

"Across the country, churches and other religious organizations have a clear need for comprehensive insurance coverage tailored to their unique situations," said Whittaker. "As part of the Signers team, we will reach a wider range of organizations with specialized coverages to meet those needs."

These two acquisitions are part of a larger emphasis on aggressive growth from Signers National. "Acquiring both Whittaker and Eclipse allows us to expand our footprint across the U.S. in several critical coverage areas for nonprofits," said Josh Lamberg, CEO of Signers National. "We're eager to expand both our home health and religious insurance outreach to the West Coast and the Midwest, respectively, and look forward to introducing this valuable coverage to more insureds across the U.S."

For more information regarding Signers National and their member companies, please visit https://signersnational.com/ or contact Paul Czerniak, Director, Strategic Mergers & Acquisitions, at [email protected] or 732-944-0521.

About Signers National

Signers National is a group of premier insurance companies dedicated to servicing key client segments across the United States. As the parent company of three leading insurance providers, Signers leverages deep expertise in their niche markets, providing added value across the entire insurance ecosystem. Signers has made several acquisitions in the past year and continues to work under an aggressive growth strategy. For more information, please visit https://signersnational.com/.

