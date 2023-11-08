Signers National Adds Three Nonprofit Retail Insurance Agencies

Organization grows commercial real estate and religious insurance expertise

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signers National, a group of premier insurance companies dedicated to servicing key client segments across the United States, today announced the acquisition of three retail insurance agencies, Carriage Trade Insurance Agency, The Sanctuary Insurance Agency, Inc. and Robert O. Hampton Inc. These new additions to the Signers team will operate under member companies Lamb Insurance Services and Commercial Real Estate Insurance Services (CREIS).

Carriage Trade is a retail agency based in Long Island focused primarily on niche-oriented commercial insurance, including religious and nonprofit organizations. The firm is owned by Mike Jakob and Annie DeJohn, who will continue to lead operations under the Signers umbrella. The Carriage Trade staff will transition to Signers as well in the deal.

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to work with the Signers team and expand our outreach to a wide range of new nonprofit clients in the religious space and beyond," said Jakob, senior client executive. "Our team looks forward to branching out and providing critical services and coverage to the nonprofit clients Signers supports across the country."

Robert O. Hampton Inc. and The Sanctuary Agency are both operated by Bob Hampton and Neil Burdge. The Sanctuary Agency offers coverage protecting religious organizations and Robert O. Hampton Inc. provides additional coverage and expertise for commercial real estate businesses.

"Signers National is a leader in the spaces we work in and we look forward to joining their team and better reaching and supporting religious organizations and commercial real estate operations with the coverage and expertise they need to thrive in today's business environment," said Hampton, managing client executive.

Signers has made several major acquisitions in the past few months and continues to expand its service offerings in niche markets. "These acquisitions are in line with our growth strategy for the future," said Josh Lamberg, CEO of Signers. "Our new partnerships and the impressive teams these agencies bring solidify the Signers National's position as a leader with unparalleled expertise and experience in religious, nonprofit commercial real estate insurance and more."

