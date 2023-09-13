Signers National Earns Two Major National Award Recognitions

Nonprofit insurer ranked by Insurance Journal and Inc. 5000 for expertise, service and growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signers National, a group of premier insurance companies dedicated to servicing key client segments across the United States, today announced they have been named to Insurance Journal's Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies and to the 2023 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list. These recognitions highlight Signers National's continued niche-focused growth in the insurance space and the success of their member companies Lamb Insurance Services, Convelo Insurance Group, CREIS (Commercial Real Estate Insurance Services) and Principle Insurance Services.

Insurance Journal's Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies list encompasses the top retail agencies nationwide ranked by revenue. Signers National placed #64 on the list.

The 2023 Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. The Inc. list provides a data driven review of independent businesses and recognizes companies undergoing rapid revenue growth while navigating today's severe macroeconomic challenges. Signers National ranked #4270 on the list and has placed every year since 2018.

"These are two elite lists that position us among the best P&C agencies and top growth companies in the country. We're proud to once again be named one of the nation's fastest growing businesses and to also be recognized as one of the top property and casualty agencies in the country," said Josh Lamberg, CEO of Signers National. "We strive to provide all our clients with the resources and coverage they need, and these recognitions are emblematic of our core-value-driven approach to success. "

For more information regarding Signers National and their member companies, please visit https://signersnational.com/ or contact Paul Czerniak, director, strategic mergers and acquisitions, at [email protected] or 732-944-0521.

About Signers National

Signers National is a group of premier insurance companies dedicated to servicing key client segments across the United States. As the parent company of leading insurance providers, Signers leverages deep expertise in their niche markets, providing added value across the entire insurance ecosystem. Signers has made several acquisitions in the past year and continues to work under an aggressive growth strategy. For more information, please visit https://signersnational.com/.

