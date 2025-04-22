Signing Day Will Celebrate SkillsUSA and Skilled Trades Students Nationwide on May 6

Event to acknowledge, honor and encourage students pursuing careers in the skilled trades
LEESBURG, Va., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkillsUSA National Signing Day will be celebrated May 6 to highlight thousands of students nationwide who will sign a pledge for a skilled trades career path as they launch a career and help close the ongoing skills gap in the United States.
"SkillsUSA's National Signing Day salutes students who express their commitment to a fulfilling and rewarding career in the skilled trades," says SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. "SkillsUSA is America's champion of the skilled trades. By empowering the next generation of workers, SkillsUSA can help close the skills gap while presenting robust career opportunities for young workers who enjoy interesting jobs that offer stability and long-term benefits. This annual event creates more awareness of the skilled trades and these rewarding career paths."
On SkillsUSA National Signing Day, students at hundreds of schools in over 25 states will be recognized by teachers and school administrators, community leaders, SkillsUSA members, family and friends for deciding to pursue a career in the skilled trades, a sector in high demand that continues to face an immense labor shortage. Similar to National Signing Days for athletes, students will be applauded as they announce their career plans and sign letters of intent for a job offer, an apprenticeship or to pursue further technical training.
National SkillsUSA partners who are supporting SkillsUSA National Signing Day include The Lowe's Foundation, 3M, State Farm and NAPA.
About SkillsUSA
SkillsUSA is the #1 workforce development organization for students, empowering them to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. SkillsUSA represents more than 440,000 career and technical education students and teachers in middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions nationwide. Those members represent 130 in-demand occupational areas, from 3-D animation to welding. A vital solution to the skills gap, SkillsUSA has served over 15 million members since its founding in 1965. Learn more at http://www.skillsusa.org and follow us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/SkillsUSA), Instagram (http://www.instagram.com/SkillsUSA/#), X (http://www.instagram.com/SkillsUSA/#) and LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/skillsusa/).
