Signing Day Will Celebrate SkillsUSA and Skilled Trades Students Nationwide on May 6

By empowering the next generation of workers, SkillsUSA can help close the skills gap while presenting robust career opportunities for young workers who enjoy interesting jobs that offer stability and long-term benefits. Post this

On SkillsUSA National Signing Day, students at hundreds of schools in over 25 states will be recognized by teachers and school administrators, community leaders, SkillsUSA members, family and friends for deciding to pursue a career in the skilled trades, a sector in high demand that continues to face an immense labor shortage. Similar to National Signing Days for athletes, students will be applauded as they announce their career plans and sign letters of intent for a job offer, an apprenticeship or to pursue further technical training.

National SkillsUSA partners who are supporting SkillsUSA National Signing Day include The Lowe's Foundation, 3M, State Farm and NAPA.

Learn more and follow coverage at: http://www.skillsusa.org/events-training/.national-signing-day/.

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is the #1 workforce development organization for students, empowering them to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. SkillsUSA represents more than 440,000 career and technical education students and teachers in middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions nationwide. Those members represent 130 in-demand occupational areas, from 3-D animation to welding. A vital solution to the skills gap, SkillsUSA has served over 15 million members since its founding in 1965. Learn more at http://www.skillsusa.org and follow us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/SkillsUSA), Instagram (http://www.instagram.com/SkillsUSA/#), X (http://www.instagram.com/SkillsUSA/#) and LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/skillsusa/).

Media Contact

Jane DeShong Short, SkillsUSA, 703-737-0612, [email protected], www.SkillsUSA.org

Karen Kitzel, SkillsUSA, 703-737-0607, [email protected], www.SkillsUSA.org

SOURCE SkillsUSA