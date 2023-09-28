SignUp Software announces Premier Sponsorship at the Community Summit NA 2023

SignUp Software is proud to participate again this year as a Premier Sponsor. This is proof of our continued commitment and support to the Dynamics Community at the Summit event. Tweet this

"SignUp Software is proud to participate again this year as a Premier Sponsor. This is proof of our continued commitment and support to the Dynamics Community at the Summit event, the largest independent gathering for Microsoft business application innovation, training, and education on the planet," said Olof Hedin, CEO for SignUp Software.

During the Keynote, SignUp will participate in the Innovation Spotlight alongside its customers, the Houston Texans and Mattress Firm. Both organizations will outline their transformative journeys with Microsoft business applications and share their experiences with ExFlow. The spotlight is scheduled for Tuesday, October 17 at 8:00 AM.

SignUp Software is also proud to introduce its team of experts who will share their AP Automation knowledge and discuss the benefits of ExFlow during the two Partner Solution Sessions titled, "Discover Dynamics' Missing Link - ExFlow, The Most Advanced AP Automation Solution":

Wednesday, October 18: 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM (for BC/NAV)

(for BC/NAV) Tuesday, October 17: 11:15 AM to 12:15 PM (for FO/AX)

Visit our Booth 827, where our friendly team of experts will be on hand to answer your questions and provide live demos of ExFlow, the most advanced AP Automation solution for Microsoft Dynamics.

Watch our "Inside Dynamics Communities" interview in which John Siefert, CEO of Dynamics Communities and Summit NA, hosts SignUp Software executives Laura Daley and Olof Hedin. The trio discusses SignUp Software's product, ExFlow, how SignUp Software assists customers in achieving digital transformation, and the company's presence at the Community Summit North America 2023.

About SignUp Software

SignUp Software was founded in 1999 and introduced ExFlow in 2003. Over the years, SignUp Software has earned a strong reputation in the Microsoft Dynamics community for its solutions in financial process automation. All solutions in the ExFlow product portfolio are built in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and are specifically designed for the 'Office of the CFO'. SignUp Software currently operates from Sweden (where it is headquartered), Denmark, Netherlands, Spain, UK, USA, Singapore, and Australia, and has over 130 employees and partnerships with more than 100 resellers worldwide. Globally, over 1,500 customers rely on ExFlow to enhance their financial processes in more than 60 countries.

Media Contact

Veronica Henley, SignUp Software, (305) 776-0455, [email protected], https://www.signupsoftware.com/

SOURCE SignUp Software