SignUp Software Unveils New AP Automation Products at Community Summit 2023

SignUp Software announced the launch of two innovative products, ExFlow Travel & Expense and ExFlow E-Invoicing, at the 2023 Community Summit North America.

This solution empowers users to easily capture receipts using their smartphones and effortlessly log mileage with the help of advanced location services. It features a Google Maps integration to eliminate the inconvenience of dealing with paper records. Managers benefit from a quick online approval process accessible across various devices, providing real-time insights into expense statuses.

ExFlow E-Invoicing:

ExFlow E-Invoicing, built-in Microsoft Dynamics 365 FO, facilitates the seamless exchange of electronic invoices. With its cloud-based infrastructure, this solution ensures streamlined invoicing and minimizes errors while enhancing overall financial management. Regardless of your geographical location, ExFlow E-Invoicing simplifies and elevates invoicing processing. ExFlow introduces a subscription-based model with pricing tailored to your invoice volume.

The ExFlow AP Automation Solution is built-in Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations and Business Central. It offers customizable tiles that seamlessly integrate with D365's trusted standards, simplifying invoice management from import to final posting. Enhanced efficiency through features like:

Batch invoice imports

Fraud validation

validation Intelligent pre-coding

Advanced invoice matching with purchase orders, projects, and goods receipts.

The Community Summit 2023 also marks the debut of our new brand identity, complete with a new look and feel, as well as voice and tone. This aligns with our objective to deliver a more holistic and integrated approach to optimizing financial processes inside Microsoft Dynamics 365. By offering a wider range of products built for the "Office of the CFO," we can address not only the AP process but also other critical business processes such as Expense Management, Fraud Prevention, E-invoicing, and Accounts Receivable.

About SignUp Software

SignUp Software was founded in 1999 and introduced ExFlow in 2003. Over the years, SignUp Software has earned a strong reputation in the Microsoft Dynamics community for its solutions in financial process automation. All solutions in the ExFlow product portfolio are built-in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and are specifically designed for the "Office of the CFO". SignUp Software currently operates from Sweden (where it is headquartered), Denmark, Norway, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, UK, USA, Singapore, and Australia, and has partnerships with more than 100 resellers worldwide. Globally, over 1,500 customers rely on ExFlow to enhance their financial processes in more than 60 countries.

