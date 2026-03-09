Sika Announces Collaboration with Georgia-Pacific to Deliver an Integrated EIFS Solution Featuring DensElement® Sheathing

"We are proud to bring together Sika EIFS with Georgia-Pacific's DensElement® Barrier System," said Eric Hindson, VP of Sika Facades. "These systems reduce installation steps and jobsite risks, while delivering all the performance, protection, and design flexibility customers expect from Sika EIFS." Post this

Key Benefits of Sika EIFS with Georgia-Pacific DensElement® Barrier System:

Efficiency & Time Savings – By eliminating the fluid applied AWRB installation step required in traditional EIFS applications, the new systems can help deliver time savings, reducing labor needs, and accelerating project timelines.

Consistent, Factory Applied Quality – DensElement® Barrier System includes an integrated AWRB, removing variables like installation and surface preparation challenges present with field applied AWRB.

Aligned System Warranty – Sika EIFS offers a 12-year material warranty. Georgia-Pacific's DensElement® Barrier System includes a 12-year limited warranty for use as a drainage plane, providing comprehensive protection for the assembly.

Material Savings Through Integration – With the AWRB integrated directly into DensElement® Sheathing, contractors reduce both material usage and jobsite waste associated with field-applied products.

High-Performance Components – the system is code compliant and retains the high-performance benefits of EIFS, including continuous insulation (CI) for improved energy efficiency, drainage plane for incidental moisture, and durable, decorative finish options to achieve design and aesthetic versatility.

"We are proud to bring together Sika EIFS with Georgia-Pacific's DensElement® Barrier System," said Eric Hindson, VP of Sika Facades. "These systems reduce installation steps and jobsite risks, while delivering all the performance, protection, and design flexibility customers expect from Sika EIFS."

"The collaboration with Sika represents a tremendous opportunity to combine Georgia-Pacific's DensElement® Barrier System with the industry's most trusted EIFS brands," said Joseph Harris, Product Manager, DensElement® Barrier System, at Georgia-Pacific Building Products. "Integrating DensElement® into Sika EIFS helps elevate efficiency, consistency, and performance for our customers."

Sika and Georgia-Pacific bring decades of industry leadership to a single, integrated building enclosure solution, offering proven quality, and full-system reliability backed by two respected names in construction materials.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in the transformation of the construction and transportation sector toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.

Media Contact

Elena Cristadoro, Sika Corporation, 1 (952) 496-6323, [email protected], usa.sika.com

SOURCE Sika Corporation