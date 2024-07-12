Sika Breaks Ground on Northeast Anchor Plant in New Jersey

Sika, the world leader in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and automotive industry, has broken ground for a new state-of-the-art 250,000 sq. ft. mortar production plant, expected to be in operation in late 2025.

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sika, the world leader in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and automotive industry, has broken ground for a new state-of-the-art 250,000 sq. ft. mortar production plant, expected to be in operation in late 2025.

This landmark investment marks a significant milestone in the history of Sika Corporation in the United States. The Northeast Anchor site will produce a full range of mortars including high-performance cementitious grouts, self-leveling mortars, and mixes for shotcrete which include products for residential and commercial construction applications. Sika will create 50 jobs in Cumberland County.

"This new investment into our supply chain and manufacturing footprint is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the Northeast Region and the surrounding areas of the United States as a prime production hub," said Jim Walther, CEO and President, Sika Corporation USA, "This strategic move is poised to bolster Sika's leadership position in providing innovative construction solutions to our valued customers."

Sika's investment in the Northeast Anchor site is to handle the increasing volume demand within the proximity to major strategic metropolitan markets, with a long-term strategy to expand technology product lines to extend reach into our markets.

Sika is also set to open its newest fully automated warehouse in Marion, Ohio on July 17, 2024. This 150,000 sq. ft. facility will inventory finished goods for multiple strategic construction and industry markets for the United States.

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and vehicle industries toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 33,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.2 billion in 2023.

