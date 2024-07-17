Sika Builds New State-of-the-Art Warehouse in Marion, Ohio

Sika, the world leader in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and automotive industry, has announced the opening of a state-of-the-art automated warehouse in Marion, Ohio.

MARION, Ohio, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Marion Regional Distribution Center is Sika's newest fully automated warehouse. This 150,000 sq. ft. facility will inventory finished goods for multiple strategic construction and industry markets. It will serve as the central/east coast regional distribution hub with a direct-to-customer concept. The new warehouse is the first of its kind for Sika in the United States, using fully automated equipment including guided vehicles, self-directing forklifts, inbound and picking conveyors, and automated cameras and contour stations for tracking handling units and verifying pallet transport safety throughout the warehouse.

"Sika has significantly grown over the past years, expanding continuously the product range for our customers and our reach to the markets," said Jim Walther, CEO and President, Sika Corporation USA, "Our investment in building this state-of-the-art warehouse in the United States, using fully automated equipment, will strengthen our commitment of expediting the product supply to our valued customers."

Sika Corporation has recently broken ground for a 250,000 sq. ft. mortar production plant in Upper Deerfield Township, N.J. This site will produce a full range of mortars including high-performance cementitious grouts, self-leveling mortars, and mixes for shotcrete which include products for residential and commercial construction applications, and is set to begin operations the second half of 2025.

