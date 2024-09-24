Sika Corporation Expands Concrete Admixtures Production in Florida

Sika, a worldwide leader in the innovation and development of specialty chemicals and other products specifically engineered for concrete, has broken ground for a 29,000 sq. ft. admixture production plant, expected to be in operation in late 2025.

HAINES CITY, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new Haines City site will produce a full range of our latest admixture innovations, including new ViscoCrete® and ViscoFlow polycarboxylate-based technologies for the concrete industry. Sika will create an additional eight plant and logistic jobs in Polk County.

"We are committed to providing the highest-quality solutions and services," said Thomas Strittmatter, Executive Vice President – Concrete. "Sika's investment in an admixture facility in Haines City further demonstrates our commitment to the concrete industry and, more importantly, to our current and future customers in Florida."

Sika's investment in the Haines City operations is part of the ongoing strategy to optimize supply access to our customers' increasing demand near key Florida markets. This investment will not only improve finished goods logistics but also result in a significant reduction of 7,822 tons of CO2 by 2032, demonstrating our commitment to environmental responsibility.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and vehicle industries toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 33,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.2 billion in 2023.

Media Contact

Russ Livermore, Sika Corporation, 1 248-577-1032, [email protected], https://usa.sika.com/

SOURCE Sika Corporation