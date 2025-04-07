Sika launches SikaWall®-3000 Rapid Bond, a fast set adhesive for EIFS installation

"As industry demands continue to evolve, professionals need solutions that enhance efficiency without compromising quality. SikaWall®-3000 Rapid Bond embodies our commitment to innovation by offering a fast and highly effective adhesive for EIFS installations." - Eric Hindson, VP at Sika Post this

Key benefits of SikaWall®-3000 Rapid Bond:

Rapid Curing: Quick setting formula, cures in one hour, improves productivity and minimizes downtime.

Easy Application: One-component, ready-to-use formula in two convenient package sizes, reduces waste and eases application.

Versatile Use: Designed for a durable bond of EPS and GPS insulation to a wide range of substrates.

"As industry demands continue to evolve, professionals need solutions that enhance efficiency without compromising quality. SikaWall®-3000 Rapid Bond embodies our commitment to innovation by offering a fast and highly effective adhesive for EIFS installations," said Eric Hindson, VP Facades at Sika.

SikaWall®-3000 Rapid Bond is now available through Sika distributors nationwide. For more information about this product and its applications, visit usa.sika.com or contact your local Sika Facades representative.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in the transformation of the construction and transportation sector toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.

Media Contact

Elena Cristadoro, Sika Corporation, 1 952-496-6323, [email protected], https://usa.sika.com/

SOURCE Sika Corporation