Sika Opens New Highly Automated Admixture Production Plant in Haines City, Florida

Sika, the global leader in innovative solutions for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building and automotive industries, has opened new state-of-the-art plant in Haines City, Florida. The plant will produce high-performance superplasticizers for concrete, serving customers across Florida and the Southeastern United States fulfilling, the highest requirements in demanding construction projects in the region.
HAINES CITY, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sika's new Haines City plant is now operational, representing a significant milestone in the company's commitment to the concrete industry across Florida and the southeastern United States. The features the highest level of digitalization and automation for an admixture plant in the U.S., setting a new benchmark for industrial manufacturing efficiency. This investment underscores Sika's commitment to meeting the highest standards for demanding construction projects in the region.
The facility will produce a full range of Sika's high-performance admixture technologies, including advanced ViscoCrete® and ViscoFlow® formulations. These superplasticizers are engineered to enhance the performance, durability, and sustainability of concrete. In addition to its technological advancements, the plant will create eight new jobs in plant operations and logistics, supporting Polk County's local economy and workforce development.
"We are committed to providing our customers with the highest-quality solutions and excellent technical services," said Thomas Strittmatter, Executive Vice President Concrete. "The opening of our Haines City plant reinforces Sika's dedication to the concrete industry and, more importantly, to our customers throughout Florida."
This strategic investment strengthens Sika's supply chain efficiency and improves product availability, ensuring faster, more reliable service to customers in key Florida markets and surrounding regions.
For the new facility, Sika adopted best demonstrated practices from other plants for safety equipment, process equipment, water and wastewater reduction, and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by roughly 8,000 tons by 2032. This underscores Sika's commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable growth.
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industrial manufacturing. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation sector toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.
Media Contact
Russ Livermore, Sika Corporation, 1 248-761-8371, [email protected], https://usa.sika.com/
SOURCE Sika Corporation
Share this article