Sika Opens New Highly Automated Admixture Production Plant in Haines City, Florida

"We are committed to providing our customers with the highest-quality solutions and excellent technical services," said Thomas Strittmatter, Executive Vice President Concrete. "The opening of our Haines City plant reinforces Sika's dedication to the concrete industry and, more importantly, to our customers throughout Florida."

This strategic investment strengthens Sika's supply chain efficiency and improves product availability, ensuring faster, more reliable service to customers in key Florida markets and surrounding regions.

For the new facility, Sika adopted best demonstrated practices from other plants for safety equipment, process equipment, water and wastewater reduction, and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by roughly 8,000 tons by 2032. This underscores Sika's commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable growth.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industrial manufacturing. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation sector toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.

