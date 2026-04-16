Sika part of project team behind Project of the Year at EIMA's EIFS Excellence Awards

Sika Corporation, a global leader in specialty chemicals and construction solutions, was part of the project team honored with the Project of the Year Award for the Villas on 24th project. The top distinction was presented during EIMA's 2025 EIFS Excellence Awards ceremony, held at the association's annual meeting in Washington, D.C. This recognition highlights Sika's role in delivering innovative, sustainable solutions for high‑performance building enclosures.
LYNDHURST, N.J., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sika Corporation, a global leader in specialty chemicals and construction solutions, was part of the project team honored with the Project of the Year Award for the Villas on 24th project. The top distinction was presented during EIMA's 2025 EIFS Excellence Awards ceremony, held at the association's annual meeting in Washington, D.C. This recognition highlights Sika's role in delivering innovative, sustainable solutions for high‑performance building enclosures.
The Villas on 24th, a striking 30‑story residential tower in Austin, Texas, features an intricate geometric panel system with distinctive shapes and variations in color and texture that create dynamic movement. The facade consists of 490 prefabricated EIFS panels in more than 100 unique designs to achieve this architectural effect. A standout in the prefabrication/panelization category for residential multifamily projects, the tower incorporates Sika's Parex® EIFS, designed and installed by Galindo & Boyd Integrated Wall Technologies, whose expertise in prefabricated EIFS panelization played a key role in achieving the project's award‑winning facade.
Sika was also recognized as part of the project team receiving an Award of Excellence for The Emerson in Englewood, Colorado. The visually striking facade was inspired by the philosophy of Ralph Waldo Emerson, symbolizing harmony between modern living and natural rhythms, transforming poetic inspiration into architectural reality. This contemporary multifamily high‑rise features a multi‑color facade utilizing Sika's Senergy® EIFS, achieved with 832 prefabricated EIFS panels totaling 84,388 sq. ft. The panels were manufactured and installed by South Valley Prefab, whose technical precision and craftsmanship helped bring the design to life.
"These recognitions reflect the exceptional collaboration among architects, contractors, fabricators, and material suppliers," said Katie Cvelbar, Director of Facades. "Sika is honored to support project teams that push the boundaries of performance, sustainability, and architectural design."
Established in 1981, the EIFS Industry Members Association (EIMA) is a North American non‑profit technical association dedicated to advancing and promoting the Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) industry. EIMA's EIFS Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding projects known for superior performance, sustainability, durability, and aesthetic versatility, evaluated by a jury of esteemed architects experienced in EIFS specification.
SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in the transformation of the construction and transportation sector toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.
Media Contact
Elena Cristadoro, Sika Corporation, 1 952-496-6323, [email protected], https://usa.sika.com/
SOURCE Sika Corporation
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