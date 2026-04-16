Sika part of project team behind Project of the Year at EIMA's EIFS Excellence Awards

"These recognitions reflect the exceptional collaboration among architects, contractors, fabricators, and material suppliers," said Katie Cvelbar, Director of Facades. "Sika is honored to support project teams that push the boundaries of performance, sustainability, and architectural design." Post this

Sika was also recognized as part of the project team receiving an Award of Excellence for The Emerson in Englewood, Colorado. The visually striking facade was inspired by the philosophy of Ralph Waldo Emerson, symbolizing harmony between modern living and natural rhythms, transforming poetic inspiration into architectural reality. This contemporary multifamily high‑rise features a multi‑color facade utilizing Sika's Senergy® EIFS, achieved with 832 prefabricated EIFS panels totaling 84,388 sq. ft. The panels were manufactured and installed by South Valley Prefab, whose technical precision and craftsmanship helped bring the design to life.

"These recognitions reflect the exceptional collaboration among architects, contractors, fabricators, and material suppliers," said Katie Cvelbar, Director of Facades. "Sika is honored to support project teams that push the boundaries of performance, sustainability, and architectural design."

Established in 1981, the EIFS Industry Members Association (EIMA) is a North American non‑profit technical association dedicated to advancing and promoting the Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) industry. EIMA's EIFS Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding projects known for superior performance, sustainability, durability, and aesthetic versatility, evaluated by a jury of esteemed architects experienced in EIFS specification.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in the transformation of the construction and transportation sector toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.

Media Contact

Elena Cristadoro, Sika Corporation, 1 952-496-6323, [email protected], https://usa.sika.com/

SOURCE Sika Corporation