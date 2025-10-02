Sikama Strengthens Sales Representation in North America, Mexico, and Latin America by Partnering with Neu Dynamics Corporation (NDC)

Sikama International, a U.S.-based manufacturer of solder reflow and flux coating equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries, has partnered with Neu Dynamics Corporation (NDC) to strengthen sales and technical support across North America, Mexico, and Central America. NDC's regionally based technical sales team will expand Sikama's market reach and provide enhanced local pre-sale and post-sale support. TEC Associates will continue to represent Sikama in their current territory, covering Northern California, Northern Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. This collaboration combines Sikama's proven technologies, including acid-free fluxless reflow, with NDC's technical expertise to deliver exceptional service and solutions to customers across the Americas.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sikama International, Inc., a leading U.S.-based solder reflow and flux coating equipment manufacturer for the semiconductor and electronics industries, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Neu Dynamics Corporation (NDC) as its sales and technical support representative for North America, Mexico, and Central America.
Through this partnership, Sikama will take advantage of NDC's highly technical, regionally based sales team to expand its sales reach and provide enhanced local support for both new and existing customers. NDC's staff brings the technical expertise and commercial experience necessary to support customers with pre-sale evaluations and post-sale service, ensuring a seamless experience at every stage.
"This partnership with NDC marks an exciting step forward for Sikama," said Herb Weigel, President and Owner of Sikama International. "By combining our proven technologies for equipment engineering and solder reflow, including acid-free fluxless reflow, and our integration engineering capabilities with NDC's deep technical depth and regional expertise, we are strengthening our ability to deliver the highest level of service and support to customers across the Americas."
Sikama will also retain existing sales representatives, TEC Associates, for support in their existing region, including Northern California, Northern Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.
Customers across North America, Mexico, and Latin America can now contact Sikama and NDC for technical and commercial support. For more information, please reach out to [email protected] or [email protected].
About Sikama International
Sikama International, Inc. is a leading U.S.-based solder reflow and coating equipment manufacturer serving the semiconductor and electronics industries. Founded in 1982, Sikama has pioneered conduction reflow soldering systems and wafer processing equipment used worldwide. With over 40 years of innovation, Sikama continues to deliver reliable, high-performance solutions tailored to the evolving needs of global semiconductor packaging companies.
About NDC International
Founded in 1972, NeuDynamics Corporation ( NDC ) has 50+ years of experience and expertise in the machining of Molds and other Tooling used in the Assembly of products in various industries, including; MicroElectronics, Automotive, Medical and Mil / Aero, also offering in-house product Machining and product Molding Services. NeuDynamics International ( NDC Int'l ) was formed in 2002 as US Representatives for the Sales support to Capital Equipment Suppliers from all over the world. Based on solid foundation in the manufacture and sale of Molding Systems, business scope has expanded to both the Sales and Service support for ( 14+ ) Equipment Suppliers.
Media Contact
Jeff Blair, Sikama International, 1 805-962-1000, [email protected], www.sikama.com
SOURCE Sikama International
Share this article