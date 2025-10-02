Sikama Strengthens Sales Representation in North America, Mexico, and Latin America by Partnering with Neu Dynamics Corporation (NDC)

"This partnership with NDC marks an exciting step forward for Sikama." said Herb Weigel, President and Owner of Sikama International. Post this

"This partnership with NDC marks an exciting step forward for Sikama," said Herb Weigel, President and Owner of Sikama International. "By combining our proven technologies for equipment engineering and solder reflow, including acid-free fluxless reflow, and our integration engineering capabilities with NDC's deep technical depth and regional expertise, we are strengthening our ability to deliver the highest level of service and support to customers across the Americas."

Sikama will also retain existing sales representatives, TEC Associates, for support in their existing region, including Northern California, Northern Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.

Customers across North America, Mexico, and Latin America can now contact Sikama and NDC for technical and commercial support. For more information, please reach out to [email protected] or [email protected].

About Sikama International

Sikama International, Inc. is a leading U.S.-based solder reflow and coating equipment manufacturer serving the semiconductor and electronics industries. Founded in 1982, Sikama has pioneered conduction reflow soldering systems and wafer processing equipment used worldwide. With over 40 years of innovation, Sikama continues to deliver reliable, high-performance solutions tailored to the evolving needs of global semiconductor packaging companies.

About NDC International

Founded in 1972, NeuDynamics Corporation ( NDC ) has 50+ years of experience and expertise in the machining of Molds and other Tooling used in the Assembly of products in various industries, including; MicroElectronics, Automotive, Medical and Mil / Aero, also offering in-house product Machining and product Molding Services. NeuDynamics International ( NDC Int'l ) was formed in 2002 as US Representatives for the Sales support to Capital Equipment Suppliers from all over the world. Based on solid foundation in the manufacture and sale of Molding Systems, business scope has expanded to both the Sales and Service support for ( 14+ ) Equipment Suppliers.

Jeff Blair, Sikama International, 1 805-962-1000, [email protected], www.sikama.com

