Sila and Fortress Trust Join Forces to Elevate Fintech Industry with Comprehensive Payment and Custodial Services

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Enhanced Payment Solutions: The partnership between Sila and Fortress will empower fintech companies to access a suite of advanced payment solutions, including ACH payment rails and stablecoins for international remittances.

Compliance and Security: Fortress Trust's expertise in KYC, AML, sanctions screening, and fraud mitigation will strengthen Sila's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of compliance and security in financial transactions.

Custodial Services: Fintech and crypto companies will benefit from secure custodial wallet services, further enhancing the security and convenience of digital assets.

Streamlined Development: Sila's API platform, combined with Fortress Trust's services, will enable fintech developers to streamline the creation of innovative financial applications.

Shamir Karkal, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Sila, commented on the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Fortress Trust, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence in the fintech space. This collaboration will enable us to deliver an even more comprehensive suite of services to our clients, propelling them to greater heights in the digital financial world."

Fortress Trust's CEO, George S. Georgiades, added, "The synergy between Sila and Fortress Trust is undeniable. Together, we are poised to provide fintech and crypto companies with the tools and solutions they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive landscape."

As Sila and Fortress Trust embark on this exciting partnership, fintech and crypto companies can anticipate a new era of possibilities in digital finance. For more information on the partnership and the services it offers, please visit the Sila website (www.silamoney.com) or the Fortress Trust website (www.fortresstrust.com).

About Sila:

Sila is a leading provider of money API services, offering banking and payment infrastructure-as-a-service for fintech companies. Sila empowers businesses to build secure, compliant, and user-friendly financial applications with ease.

About Fortress Trust:

Fortress Trust is a Nevada-based trust company specializing in ACH payment rails, KYC, AML, sanctions screening, fraud mitigation, crypto liquidity, stablecoins for international remittance, and custodial wallets. With a focus on trust and innovation, Fortress Trust provides comprehensive financial services to clients worldwide.

