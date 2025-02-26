Sila and GBank Announce Successful API Integration, Modernizing GBank's Technology Stack for ACH, RTP, and FedNow Transactions

Sila and GBank have successfully completed a major API integration, modernizing GBank's payment infrastructure by replacing legacy flat-file systems with API-driven solutions for ACH and Real-Time Payments (RTP). This partnership enables fintech companies to access faster, more secure transactions while ensuring compliance with evolving industry standards. With this integration, GBank is now positioned as a leader in digital banking transformation, offering real-time payment capabilities to its fintech partners. The collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to innovation, enhancing financial services through scalable and efficient payment processing solutions.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sila, a leading fintech infrastructure platform, and GBank, a premier Las Vegas-based financial institution, proudly announce the successful completion of a major API integration project. This partnership has modernized GBank's technology stack, transitioning from legacy flat-file systems to a robust API-driven infrastructure, enabling seamless transactions across ACH and Real-Time Payments (RTP) rails for fintech companies.

The project marks a significant milestone for both companies, aligning with the growing demand for faster, more reliable, and secure payment processing solutions. Through Sila's API platform, fintechs can now leverage GBank's banking capabilities to offer innovative financial services, ensuring real-time transaction processing and compliance with evolving industry standards.

"Our collaboration with GBank represents a critical step forward in modernizing banking infrastructure to meet the needs of today's fintech landscape," said Mike Fitzpatrick, CEO of Sila. "By providing an API for ACH and RTP, we're empowering GBank to serve their fintech customers better and demonstrate the bank's focus on customer success."

GBank, known for its commitment to innovation and customer-centric services, now stands at the forefront of digital banking transformation in the region. This integration enhances the bank's ability to support a wide range of fintech partners while ensuring secure, real-time payment capabilities.

"Partnering with Sila has allowed us to significantly upgrade our technology, providing a modern, API-driven approach to payments," said Tara Campbell, Chief Operating Officer at GBank. "This modernization not only strengthens our fintech partnerships but also aligns with our mission to offer cutting-edge financial solutions to our clients."

This joint achievement underscores the commitment of both Sila and GBank to advancing the future of financial technology, offering scalable and innovative solutions for businesses navigating the fast-paced world of digital payments.

For more information on how Sila and GBank are revolutionizing financial services, visit https://www.silamoney.com/ and https://www.g.bank/.

About Sila

Sila is a leading fintech software platform that provides banking and payment infrastructure via APIs, enabling businesses to access ACH, RTP, and other financial services. Sila is dedicated to empowering the next generation of fintech innovators with secure, compliant, and scalable technology.

About GBank

Founded in 2007, GBank (formerly Bank of George) is a Las Vegas-based financial institution offering personal and business banking services. GBank is committed to innovation, providing clients with modern banking solutions and cutting-edge payment processing capabilities.

