Sila Capital Selects Buckingham Companies for Third-Party Management

"We're a 40-year-old company headquartered in Indianapolis, so our support teams were there on Day 1 of the transition. That immediate availability and our ability to be responsive and collaborative is invaluable," said Ian Bingham, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Buckingham Companies. "Our nationwide footprint and local Midwest expertise ensures that property teams in the region are fully supported. They get hands-on training and mentoring, and we have the capacity to backfill staff locally."

Unlike larger property management companies that deploy a help desk feature queue, Buckingham engages directly with clients. For a small but sophisticated firm like Sila Capital, the ability to engage and strategize with the Buckingham team carried great value. In an era where multifamily portfolios are largely being consolidated, Buckingham's right size allows for both significant resources and a specialized approach to each asset under management. In its efforts to expand its property management portfolio and become the boutique operator of choice in the Midwest, partnerships with like-minded owners such as Sila Capital are helping to establish an alternative to big box property management.

"We wanted a local management company with the expertise and agility to effectively support and manage our assets," said Sila Capital founder Felix Shalit. "Buckingham is entrenched in the Indianapolis market and meets what we were seeking. We're pleased to partner with Buckingham on these two communities and look forward to building our relationship moving forward."

Buckingham and Sila Capital are also engaged in a new development project, also located in suburban Indianapolis. That community is slated to open in 2026.

Founded in 1984, Buckingham Companies is a fully integrated real estate investment firm specializing in the development, acquisition, management, and construction of multifamily, mixed-use, commercial and hospitality projects across the United States. Buckingham has managed over $4 billion of real estate assets comprising over 125 properties, more than 28 million square feet, and over 25,000 rental units nationwide. The Indianapolis-based company has nearly 400 employees. Additionally, the affiliated Buckingham Foundation annually supports more than 50 nonprofit and civic organizations through philanthropic outreach in the areas of affordable housing, community and economic development, and arts and culture. For more information, visit www.buckingham.com.

