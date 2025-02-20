Sila Surges Ahead with Rapid Growth, Invites Banks to Join Groundbreaking Partnership Opportunity

Sila's ACHNow's patent-pending platform orchestrates instant payments across RTP, FedNow, and ACH, with Push-to-Card and Wires coming in Q2 2025. With a newly launched white-label solution and a growing network of banking partners, Sila is inviting forward-thinking banks to participate in its RFP process and join the future of instant payments.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sila, a trailblazer in financial technology and the powerhouse behind ACHNow, the instant ACH rails processing platform, proudly announces the onboarding of a new multi-billion-dollar processing enterprise. This marks Sila's third major enterprise client in just one month, bringing the total to 30 new customers in 2025 and surpassing $3 billion in annual ACH volume.

Sila's ACHNow platform, a patent-pending innovation, is the first in the market to orchestrate instant payments with intelligent failover logic across RTP, FedNow, and ACH. The upcoming addition of Push-to-Card and Wires in Q2 2025 further solidifies Sila's commitment to leading the instant payments revolution. As Pay-by-Bank and instant payment solutions gain traction across the U.S. and globally, Sila is strategically positioned to meet and exceed market demands.

Unlike any other, Sila's platform simplifies complex payment processes by offering a single API endpoint for all transactions. The recently launched white-label solution has already made waves, with its first banking partner going live last month, highlighting the platform's flexibility and scalability.

A Unique Opportunity for Banks to Partner with Sila

As Sila continues its exponential growth, the company is actively expanding its network of banking partners to support international remittance services and white-label solutions. To accommodate rising demand, Sila has initiated a Request for Proposal (RFP) process, inviting forward-thinking banks to become integral partners in this transformative journey.

"With over $3 billion in annual ACH volume/deposits and a rapidly expanding clientele, Sila represents a unique and lucrative opportunity for banks seeking to lead in the fintech space," said Shamir Karkal, Chief Strategy Officer at Sila. "We welcome banks to participate in our RFP process and join us in shaping the future of instant payments."

Join the Future of Fintech

Banks interested in becoming a supporting partner in Sila's groundbreaking payment ecosystem are encouraged to contact Sila at [email protected] for more information on the RFP process.

