Silence is a Liability: Anti-PR Ensures Brand Control in Cyber Crisis

Delayed or vague crisis communication can destroy public trust, escalate regulatory scrutiny, and weaken long-term resilience. "Most companies don't have any formal crisis plan, and even fewer have a cyber-specific strategy," Helms notes. "Companies need to understand that crisis management isn't just about reacting—it's about anticipating threats and taking proactive control before they escalate. That's where the Anti-PR approach comes in".

Why Traditional Crisis Communication Fails in Cyber Incidents

Unlike simpler operational disruptions, cyberattacks involve data breaches where immediate disclosure is crucial to prevent further damage. The way organizations handle these incidents can either restore trust or deepen reputational harm, as seen in the following case studies:

Ascension Health: While the attack was confirmed in June 2024 , the organization took months to assess the extent of the breach, only reporting a placeholder figure of affected individuals in July. This lack of clarity left patients, employees, and partners in uncertainty, allowing misinformation to spread. The delay in issuing individual notification letters until January 2025 further undermined trust, raising concerns about whether Ascension prioritized operational recovery over transparency. (3)

, the organization took months to assess the extent of the breach, only reporting a placeholder figure of affected individuals in July. This lack of clarity left patients, employees, and partners in uncertainty, allowing misinformation to spread. The delay in issuing individual notification letters until further undermined trust, raising concerns about whether Ascension prioritized operational recovery over transparency. (3) Change Health: In contrast, Change Healthcare demonstrated a more effective response following its February 2024 ransomware attack. The company swiftly shut down affected systems, initiated a forensic investigation, and engaged with law enforcement. By June 2024 , they had begun notifying affected customers and individuals, providing clear information about the breach's impact, available protections, and mitigation steps. The organization updated stakeholders continuously. (4)

By proactively managing the narrative and addressing public concerns, companies can minimize reputational damage and restore trust more efficiently. "In crisis management PR, silence is a liability. Organizations that fail to communicate effectively allow speculation and misinformation to take control of the narrative" explains Helms. "Without a solid strategy, companies risk turning a temporary setback into a full-scale reputation disaster."

The Importance of a Cyber-Specific Crisis Plan

Only 49% of companies have a formal crisis plan, and less than 25% actively test those plans through drills. (5) This lack of preparation leaves businesses vulnerable to operational chaos, reputational damage, and regulatory pitfalls when a crisis occurs. "Anti-PR is a precision technology—it requires speed, strategy, and a multi-faceted approach to turn adversity into opportunity. When companies hesitate, they don't just lose time; they lose trust and money," says Helms.

Tailoring messages to different audiences is key to maintaining consistency and transparency. While employees need clear instructions on security protocols, customers require reassurance about data protection. At the same time, regulatory bodies must be kept informed to ensure compliance, and leadership needs to be trained to communicate in a strategic and transparent way. "Effective crisis communication isn't about saying more—it's about saying the right thing to the right people at the right time," points out Helms.

Leading the Conversation – JOTO PR's Crisis Approach

In an era where cyber threats and misinformation can erode trust in minutes, organizations can no longer afford a reactive approach to crisis communication. Since 2009, JOTO PR's Anti-PR model has ensured that companies don't just respond to challenges—they lead the narrative with precision, clarity, and strategic foresight.

This forward-thinking approach extends beyond crisis response—it builds long-term resilience. By maintaining a steady dialogue with stakeholders, Anti-PR Crisis Management ensures that companies are seen as transparent and trustworthy, even in times of crisis. "Hackers don't wait for companies to be ready—so why should businesses wait to build their defense?" concludes Helms. "The difference between chaos and control is a proactive crisis strategy."

