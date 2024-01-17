Silence is Golden, Skyted, the World's First Silent Mask Surpasses its Kickstarter Goal in 10 Minutes and Raises Over $130,000 in First Week

The fact is, business happens 24/7, and for security reasons, privacy is more important than ever. We're excited to be able to solve a problem with a silent mask that's comfortable and easy to use. Post this

"The fact is, business happens 24/7, and for security reasons, privacy is more important than ever. We're excited to be able to solve a problem with a silent mask that's comfortable and easy to use. No matter how public the location is, users can now speak in silence with the assurance that no one nearby can hear their conversation."

Skyted is supported by the French Aerospace Lab (ONERA), the European Space Agency and Airbus, Skyted's Mission is 'Stay Connected but Discreet' with its 'No Noise In, No Voice Out' technology.

Skyted's acoustic innovation absorbs 80% of voice frequencies allowing for crystal clear conversations in noisy surroundings without causing disruptions or being overheard. This allows users to make silent, secure, confidential voice and video calls from anywhere.

Skyted has tested its technology extensively with leading transportation providers around the world. Visit this interactive rail map showing connectivity tests carried out by Skyted in multiple continents along 15,000 miles of railroad tracks with Zoom, Teams and Google Meet video conferencing platforms.

For more information and to pre-order Skyted masks at special early bird pricing visit Skyted's Kickstarter campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/skyted/skyted-stay-connected-in-silence

Founded in 2021 by former Airbus VP, Stéphane Hersen, Skyted is a world leader in the "no voice out, no noise in" field. Skyted has developed acoustic solutions that enable everyone to make silent, secure confidential calls, and video calls from anywhere. Skyted is supported by the French Aerospace Lab (ONERA), Airbus and the European Space Agency.

Website: https://skyted.io/

