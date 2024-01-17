Silence is Golden, Skyted, the World's First Silent Mask Surpasses its Kickstarter Goal in 10 Minutes and Raises Over $130,000 in First Week

Skyted heard the message loud and clear. People want to be able to speak privately while going about their business in public. Skyted's Mobility Privacy Mask makes discreet and truly private video and voice calls possible.
TOULOUSE, France, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The tremendous response to Skyted's Kickstarter campaign proves this technology is long overdue. Just one week since launch Skyted has raised over $130,000 and counting. Top tech and business media are picking up the story as well, with over 300 media outlets covering Skyted during CES 2024 in Las Vegas. Backed by aerospace industry leaders, Skyted, the silent and secure communication solution, makes discreet confidential conversations a reality, no matter how busy the location.
"We did our homework before launching Skyted and we knew we were solving a problem for millions of people," said Skyted CEO and former Airbus VP Stéphane Hersen.
"The fact is, business happens 24/7, and for security reasons, privacy is more important than ever. We're excited to be able to solve a problem with a silent mask that's comfortable and easy to use. No matter how public the location is, users can now speak in silence with the assurance that no one nearby can hear their conversation."
Skyted is supported by the French Aerospace Lab (ONERA), the European Space Agency and Airbus, Skyted's Mission is 'Stay Connected but Discreet' with its 'No Noise In, No Voice Out' technology.
Skyted's acoustic innovation absorbs 80% of voice frequencies allowing for crystal clear conversations in noisy surroundings without causing disruptions or being overheard. This allows users to make silent, secure, confidential voice and video calls from anywhere.
Skyted has tested its technology extensively with leading transportation providers around the world. Visit this interactive rail map showing connectivity tests carried out by Skyted in multiple continents along 15,000 miles of railroad tracks with Zoom, Teams and Google Meet video conferencing platforms.
For more information and to pre-order Skyted masks at special early bird pricing visit Skyted's Kickstarter campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/skyted/skyted-stay-connected-in-silence
Media Demo opportunities:
Journalists are invited to book a remote 'Teams' demo with CEO Stéphane Hersen. To book a demo time, email us at the media contacts below.
English Media:
Colin Trethewey / PRmediaNow Communications
[email protected]
French Media:
Aurore Guery / Skyted
[email protected]
About Skyted:
Founded in 2021 by former Airbus VP, Stéphane Hersen, Skyted is a world leader in the "no voice out, no noise in" field. Skyted has developed acoustic solutions that enable everyone to make silent, secure confidential calls, and video calls from anywhere. Skyted is supported by the French Aerospace Lab (ONERA), Airbus and the European Space Agency.
Website: https://skyted.io/
Media Contact
Colin Trethewey, Skyted, 813.480.1354, [email protected], https://skyted.io/
SOURCE Skyted
Share this article