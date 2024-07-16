Silent Quadrant Announces Strategic Partnership with The Simon Group to Enhance Cybersecurity Capabilities

"Partnering with The Simon Group marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide unparalleled security and peace of mind to our clients." Kenneth Holley, Founder and Chairman of Silent Quadrant. Post this

"Partnering with The Simon Group marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide unparalleled security and peace of mind to our clients," said Kenneth Holley, Founder and Chairman of Silent Quadrant. "This strategic alliance allows us to offer a more robust suite of services, enhancing our clients' ability to navigate an increasingly complex business environment."

The Simon Group brings a wealth of experience in strategic security and risk management consulting, helping organizations optimize their operations and achieve their business goals. The Simon Group provides its clients with consulting and managed services primarily focused on protecting intellectual property and mitigating risks to their supply chain, critical infrastructure, and threats posed by trusted insiders. With over three decades of counterintelligence and national security experience, The Simon Group prides itself on a proven track record of solving complex security and counterintelligence challenges.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Silent Quadrant," said Joseph Simon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Simon Group. "Their dedication to cybersecurity excellence and comprehensive, client-centric approach align perfectly with our values. Together, we will tangibly assist our clients in strengthening their security posture and achieving greater operational resilience."

Silent Quadrant and The Simon Group share a commitment to delivering exceptional client service. This partnership will ensure clients benefit from the combined expertise and expanded service offerings, equipping them with the tools and strategies to protect their critical assets and achieve their business objectives.

About Silent Quadrant

For over three decades, Silent Quadrant has partnered with and protected some of the most influential firms in America. Our clients trust us to remain vigilant in a rapidly evolving digital world, leveraging resilience and trust to provide tailored digital protection. Learn more at silentquadrant.com.

About The Simon Group

The Simon Group is a leading consulting firm specializing in strategic business and security solutions that drive operational excellence and growth. Focusing on delivering actionable insights and innovative strategies, The Simon Group helps organizations achieve their objectives and enhance their competitive edge. Learn more at thesimongroupllc.com.

