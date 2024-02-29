Silent Quadrant Names Ingrid Bechard as New Chief of Staff

"My goal is to help strengthen our work and keep our clients safe and secure." - Ingrid Bechard Post this

With over two decades of experience, she is distinguished by her ability to lead multidisciplinary teams. Ingrid is a catalyst for cultivating a culture of shared responsibility and seamless integration. Her approach heightens team engagement and forges a strong sense of unity and purpose. She supports teams by optimizing processes, advocating for operational improvement, and leveraging innovative tools.

"As Silent Quadrant continues our rapid growth, I am thrilled to have Ingrid join us as our new Chief of Staff," said Kenneth Holley, Principal and Chairman at Silent Quadrant. "Ingrid possesses exceptional strategic vision and a proven ability to optimize workflows and enhance organizational efficiency. Her experience spans critical areas, making her uniquely suited to elevate our leadership strategy. Her contributions will elevate Silent Quadrant's delivery of exceptional cybersecurity services, upholding our mission to compromise nothing."

As Chief of Staff, Ingrid will play a pivotal role in elevating Silent Quadrant's efficiency and effectiveness, serving as a trusted advisor to the executive team while overseeing operational enhancements, promoting team coordination, and facilitating seamless communication within the organization. She will also lead critical projects, manage high-level meetings, and act as a liaison between leadership and staff to influence strategic direction.

About Silent Quadrant

For nearly three decades, Silent Quadrant has partnered with and protected the most influential firms in America. The clients we serve trust us to remain ever-vigilant in a rapidly evolving digital world. Leveraging the fabric of resilience and the agency of trust to provide precisely tailored digital protection. The work our clients do is critical, and protecting their reputation and influence is paramount. Learn more at silentquadrant.com.

