Silentium and Cadence Partner to Deliver Premium In-Car Active Noise Cancellation on Tensilica HiFi DSPs for Enhanced In-Cabin Comfort

The technology creates personalized zones of quiet around each occupant by neutralizing unwanted noise up to 1 kHz in real time within milliseconds. This results in a more focused, relaxed, and safer driving experience, particularly crucial as vehicles evolve into connected, autonomous, and multifunctional living spaces. In this new era of mobility, Quiet Bubble™ empowers OEMs to meet rising consumer expectations for comfort and acoustic quality in a very flexible and cost-effective way.

"Cadence Tensilica HiFi DSPs are ubiquitous in automotive head units across all segments, with their popularity stemming from market-leading PPA efficiency and a high-level programming paradigm," said Prakash Madhvapathy, product marketing director for Tensilica HiFi DSPs at Cadence. "We are pleased that our close collaboration with Silentium has led to the efficient porting of their innovative vehicle sound design to the Tensilica HiFi DSP family. OEMs can now enable a noise-free experience, scalable from good to premium, for all occupants across their models."

Running seamlessly on the Cadence Tensilica HiFi 2, 4, and 5 DSPs, the Quiet Bubble™ software is optimized for a broad range of automotive SoCs and infotainment platforms, scaling to offer an enhanced in-cabin experience with higher-performing Tensilica HiFi DSPs, enabling OEMs to achieve high-end ASM functionality without dedicated hardware. This integration on Tensilica HiFi DSPs enables real-time performance while minimizing system costs and power consumption—critical factors in the design of modern electric and hybrid vehicles.

"Our partnership with Cadence marks a major milestone in making our advanced Active Acoustics capabilities more accessible and adaptable to today's rapidly evolving automotive environments," said Yoel Naor, CEO of Silentium. "Utilizing Tensilica HiFi DSPs' ease of programming, high performance and power efficiency to run our innovative algorithms, we're helping manufacturers accelerate the deployment of Active Sound Management for an immersive, quiet driving experience across all vehicle segments."

This collaboration underscores the two companies' commitment to innovation and to supporting automotive OEMs in delivering next-generation comfort and acoustic performance in software-defined vehicles.

