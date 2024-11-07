Silicon Slopes Announces the Launch of the Silicon Slopes Health Advisory Board

"Utah's small and medium-sized businesses are the foundation of our economy, and providing them with affordable healthcare options is essential," said Dr. Michael Good, CEO of UofU Health and Chair of the Silicon Slopes Health Advisory Board. Post this

The announcement coincides with the launch of the Utah Model of Care by the One Utah Health Collaborative and Governor Spencer Cox, both initiatives sharing a unified goal of improving healthcare affordability and accessibility for all Utahns. While these efforts are distinct, the collaboration between government, business and healthcare leaders reflects a common vision for the future of healthcare in Utah.

The Silicon Slopes Health Advisory Board is dedicated to fostering strategic partnerships between healthcare providers, businesses and government entities. By offering leadership and advocacy, the board will provide crucial insights into health plan offerings, wellness education and policy recommendations aimed at improving healthcare for Utah's business ecosystem. Board members include the following: Dr. Michael Good, CEO of UofU Health (Board Chair); John Bowers, CBO of Silicon Slopes (Meeting Facilitator); Jeanette Bennett, Executive Managing Director at Colliers Utah; Heidi Castaneda, AVP of Select Health; John Poelman, Director of Innovation at One Utah Health Collaborative; Amy Osmond Cook, PhD, Cofounder and CMO at Fullcast; and Curtis Blair, President and CEO of the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce. Throughout their respective careers, each of these members has exhibited exceptional community leadership and has valuable experience in addressing the needs of the board.

"Utah's small and medium-sized businesses are the foundation of our economy, and providing them with affordable healthcare options is essential," said Dr. Michael Good, Chair of the Silicon Slopes Health Advisory Board. "The SSHAB is committed to driving change, not only by expanding access to health insurance but also by engaging in important conversations about lowering healthcare costs and improving health outcomes."

The board's key objectives include the following:

Advising on Health Initiatives: Providing insights and recommendations on health plan offerings and wellness education tailored to the needs of SMBs.

Promoting Collaboration: Fostering partnerships between healthcare providers, businesses and government to drive healthcare innovation.

Advocating for Policy Changes: Supporting legislative efforts aimed at reducing healthcare costs and improving coverage for Utah's business community.

A priority initiative of SSHAB is the development of the Silicon Slopes Health Plans, which will offer SMBs affordable and effective coverage options. Additionally, the board will lead health education efforts, including the launch of the "Voice of Health Education for Utah Businesses" podcast, providing business leaders with resources to create healthier workplaces. "The initiatives of SSHAB are emblematic of what can be done to lift where you are to make a difference in improving healthcare in Utah," said John Poelman, Director of Innovation at One Utah Health Collaborative.

The Silicon Slopes Health Advisory Board will work closely with partners across the state to ensure that the future of healthcare is innovative, accessible and inclusive. "For the past 15 years, I've had the privilege to help healthcare companies digitally transform to improve patient outcomes, reduce financial risk and become more operationally efficient," said Dr. Cook, Cofounder and CMO at Fullcast. "It is an honor to now facilitate valuable partnerships between the providers I deeply respect and the individuals they serve. I look forward to facilitating this initiative."

As Silicon Slopes continues to grow, it remains committed to supporting the health and wellness of Utah's business community.

For more information on the Silicon Slopes Health Advisory Board, please contact Spencer Ricks at [email protected] or (435) 313-7142.

