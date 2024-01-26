Silicon Slopes Entrepreneurship Community Supports Fullcast in $34M Seed Round

"Silicon Slopes provides a unique ecosystem where entrepreneurs support each other, and we believe this collaborative spirit will propel us forward," said Fullcast Chairman and CEO Ryan Westwood. Post this

"Silicon Slopes provides a unique ecosystem where entrepreneurs support each other, and we believe this collaborative spirit will propel us forward," Westwood said. "Because so many of these great entrepreneurs have backed me currently and in the past, I have paid it forward and actively supported other Silicon Slopes ventures. As we continue to support and invest in each other, we will experience unprecedented growth as a community."

Clint Betts, CEO and president of Silicon Slopes, said the community is known for its collaborative and supportive atmosphere, fostering an environment where entrepreneurs rally behind each other's ventures.

"Silicon Slopes is recognized globally as being a hub for tech, businesses and innovation, and Ryan Westwood is one of the best entrepreneurs Utah has ever produced," Betts said. "The proven leadership team Ryan has put together at Fullcast exemplifies the spirit Silicon Slopes entrepreneurs are known for — willingly lifting each other up and recognizing that the success of other companies will create a positive synergy that benefits everyone. I believe Fullcast will be a monster success and deliver great dividends throughout Silicon Slopes."

Some of the experienced entrepreneurs investing in the round include Jeremy Andrus (CEO, Traeger Pellet Grills), Josh James (CEO, Domo), Todd Pedersen (former CEO, Vivint), Curt Doman (cofounder, Progressive Leasing), Adam Edmunds (CEO, Entrata), Jonathan Johnson (former CEO, Bed Bath & Beyond), Carine Clark (chair of the board, Domo), David Elkington (former CEO, Inside Sales), Derek White (former CEO, Galileo), Dr. April Larson (cofounder, PathologyWatch), Robin Ritch (former president and publisher, Deseret News), Brandon Fugal (chairman, Colliers), Heather Zynczak (former CMO, Domo and Pluralsight), Tanner Ainge (CEO, Banner Capital Management, LLC), Dave Griffin (cofounder, PCS) and others.

"There is always going to be competition for those enterprises battling to be number one in the same space, and that in and of itself can be healthy for all involved," said David Elkington. "But there is also a lot to be learned — and gained — by working together with other business leaders to the benefit of everyone. We have such a great cross section of entrepreneurial acumen in Silicon Slopes; it's invigorating to be actively investing in forward thinkers throughout the community."

"Looking at the C-Suite and team of investors Ryan has recruited to bolster Fullcast shows what great promise this venture presents," said Carine Clark. "We all saw what this team accomplished at Simplus, and I have tremendous faith Fullcast will become a dominant player in the RevOps industry in the immediate future, which, in turn, will be a boon to Silicon Slopes companies in general."

Westwood has curated an accomplished leadership team at Fullcast, bringing in C-level executives who previously collaborated with him at Simplus. Cofounders of the new Fullcast include Chief Operating Officer Isaac Westwood, Chief Marketing Officer Amy Cook and Chief Commercial Officer Lance Evanson. The cofounders, all of whom have deep roots in the Silicon Slopes community, are personally investing $8 million in the round.

Fullcast empowers companies within Silicon Slopes and beyond to enhance their entrepreneurial journey, enabling them to build effective territories and secure more deals. The platform offers benefits such as accelerated revenue creation, optimized territory management, enhanced productivity and increased revenue through Copilot for RevOps®, providing actionable insights and AI-driven recommendations.

