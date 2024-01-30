Silicon Valley Business Attorney Jorge Martins Joins Structure Law Group, LLP

We are excited to welcome Jorge to our Silicon Valley office. He brings valuable skills to SLG, and I look forward to him working with many of our business clients. His international experience will be invaluable to our clients, who I know will enjoy working with him. Post this

Mr. Martins adeptly navigates a spectrum of legal issues in business, corporate, commercial, and real estate sectors. He handles a wide range of litigation matters, such as breach of contract, partnership and shareholder disputes, intellectual property conflicts, construction disputes, corporate conflicts, landlord-tenant issues, shareholder rights, and commercial and employment disputes.

Beyond litigation, Mr. Martins provides counsel in various transactional matters, including venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, private securities offerings, business formations, intellectual property, and commercial transactions. His proficiency in navigating transactional intricacies includes the review and drafting of commercial contracts, operating agreements, non-disclosure agreements, and various employment-related contracts.

A native of Brazil, Mr. Martins is fluent in Brazilian Portuguese, speaks Spanish, and brings a unique international perspective to his practice. He earned his JD from Santa Clara University School of Law, with a Tech Edge Certificate focusing on corporate, IP, and tech law. As a first-generation law student, he served as the president of the First-Generation Law School Association.

"I am so excited to join Structure Law Group's team of talented professionals, and I look forward to growing with the firm," said Mr. Martins.

Before joining Structure Law Group, Mr. Martins gained valuable experience as a legal intern, focusing on Estate Planning, Bankruptcy, and Business Formation. Additionally, he actively contributed his knowledge to local entrepreneurs through volunteer work at BEACH (Broncos Entrepreneur Advisory Clinic Hours).

Mr. Martins can be reached at [email protected] or (408) 441-7500.

