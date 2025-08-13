Silicon Valley Business Attorney Mark Manalo Joins Structure Law Group, LLP

"Mark offers a unique combination of legal knowledge and business acumen that will enhance our transactional practice. His dedication to helping clients achieve their goals is in perfect harmony with SLG's values." Post this

Mark Manalo brings a broad legal and business background, with experience in mergers and acquisitions, entity formation, commercial contracts, and corporate governance. He also assists in litigation, intellectual property, and regulatory compliance matters. Known for his practical, client-first approach, Mr. Manalo helps businesses anticipate risk, align teams, and move forward with clarity and confidence.

Mr. Manalo earned his J.D. and M.B.A. from Santa Clara University, graduating with distinction. He received a High Tech Law Certificate - Corporate Law Specialization with Honors and was awarded the Emery Merit Scholarship. He also studied international business and intellectual property law abroad at Singapore Management University.

"It's a privilege to join Structure Law Group's respected team. Their client-first approach reflects my own values as a business attorney. I look forward to collaborating with attorneys across the firm's transactional and litigation practices," said Mr. Manalo.

Prior to joining SLG, Mr. Manalo worked with startups through the Entrepreneurs' Law Clinic and served as a research assistant for Santa Clara University Professor Anna Han. He has also held legal roles at Lonich Patton Ehrlich Policastri and Kim, Choi & Lim in Seoul, South Korea, and worked as a financial consultant with FINRA Series 7 and 66 licenses.

Mark's multifaceted experience across various legal fields and industries will enhance Structure Law Group's capability to support clients throughout every phase of their business journey.

About Structure Law Group, LLP

Structure Law Group, LLP delivers tailored legal services to businesses at all growth stages. With offices in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Austin, and Portland, our team of skilled business attorneys provides strategic guidance across a variety of practice areas, including corporate governance, business transactions, litigation, real estate, and employment law. We pride ourselves on offering practical, business-oriented solutions and are dedicated to fostering enduring client relationships through reliable service and trusted advice.

