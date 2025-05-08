Silicon Valley Business Law Firm, Structure Law Group, LLP, Welcomes Attorney Christian Binder To San Jose Office

Christian's addition to SLG expands our capabilities in the areas of bankruptcy, restructuring, and commercial law. His experience, analytical ability, and practical, results-driven approach to complex business law issues make him an exceptional resource for our clients. Post this

Before joining Structure Law Group LLP, Mr. Binder was a partner at Binder & Malter, LLP, where he developed a successful corporate, restructuring, and real estate law practice. Mr. Binder has served as outside general counsel to companies handling matters that have included multimillion-dollar transactions, international mediations, loan workouts, and complex litigation.

"I am honored to join the exceptional team at Structure Law Group, a firm widely respected for its dynamic practice and zealous advocacy. I look forward to building on that strong foundation and expanding the firm's services into the areas of bankruptcy and debtor-creditor law," said Mr. Binder.

Mr. Binder earned his J.D. from Santa Clara University School of Law, where he received multiple Witkin and CALI Awards for academic excellence. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance, cum laude, from Santa Clara University's Leavey School of Business. His professional affiliations include the Santa Clara County Bar Association, Bar Association of San Francisco, Bay Area Bankruptcy Forum, and the Bankruptcy Inns of Court, where he has held leadership roles. In 2022, he was recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star.

Mr. Binder's hiring reflects Structure Law Group LLP's dedication to providing its clients with a full range of business and corporate law services.

About Structure Law Group, LLP

Structure Law Group, LLP is a business-focused law firm with offices in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Austin, and Portland. The firm advises a diverse client base, including startups, growing businesses, and established companies, providing practical legal guidance tailored to each stage of a business's growth.

The business attorneys at SLG assist clients with a broad range of matters, including company formation, business transactions, real estate deals, corporate governance, employment law, dispute resolution, and emerging areas like AI and Web3 technologies.

For more information about Structure Law Group, LLP, please call (408) 441-7500 or visit www.structurelaw.com.

Media Contact

Ashley Gallardo, Structure Law Group, LLP, 1 408-441-7500, [email protected], https://www.structurelaw.com/

SOURCE Structure Law Group, LLP