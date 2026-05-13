Silicon Valley's Premier Immigration Event Brings Together H-1B and EB-5 Communities for a Free One-Day Forum on May 16

"If you are a visa holder on H-1B, F-1 or L-1 or considering the EB-5 program, being at this event on May 16 could be one of the most valuable hours you spend this year," said Charlie Oppenheim, Former Chief, Visa Control and Reporting Division, U.S. Department of State. Post this

The event's highlight is a keynote address by Charlie Oppenheim, the former U.S. government official responsible for producing the monthly Visa Bulletin — the document that determines when millions of immigrants can move forward with their green card applications. For H-1B holders stuck in the employment-based backlog and EB-5 investors tracking visa availability, hearing directly from the man who ran that process for decades is an extraordinary and rare opportunity.

"Having been responsible for the publication of the Visa Bulletin for over 23 years has most people saying that I am the expert on the way visa numbers are controlled, why final action dates need to be imposed, and provide reliable estimates on when that is likely to happen," said Charlie Oppenheim, Former Chief, Visa Control and Reporting Division, U.S. Department of State; currently working for WR Immigration. "If you are a visa holder on H-1B, F-1 or L-1 or considering the EB-5 program, being at this event on May 16 could be one of the most valuable hours you spend this year."

Mingle. Ask Lawyers for Free. Get Real Answers.

Beyond the keynote, the centerpiece of the event is open networking with attorneys from major firms, including Fragomen — the largest immigration law firm in the world — alongside other leading Bay Area practices.

Whether you are renewing your H-1B, worried about a layoff, evaluating EB-5 as your path to a green card, or simply trying to understand your options in today's volatile environment, this is your chance to get candid, expert answers — for free.

"There is no other event in Silicon Valley where visa holders can walk in, meet attorneys from firms like Fragomen face to face, and ask their most urgent immigration questions without paying for a consultation," said Ali Jahangiri, CEO of Eb5investors.com. "We built this event for the thousands of visa holders in this region who are anxious, confused, and looking for real guidance right now."

Event Details

What: H-1B Networking & EB-5 Immigration Pitch Day Silicon Valley — A Free Immigration Forum

When: Saturday, May 16, 2026 | 9 AM – 5 PM

Where: Juniper Hotel Cupertino, Silicon Valley, CA

Cost: Free for the general public, visa holders, and students. Paid ticket required for attorneys and capital seekers.

Register: www.eventbrite.com.ar/e/1983991521047/?discount=Pressrelease

Media Contact

Marie Ekberg, Eb5 Investors Magazine, 1 9492930829, [email protected], www.eb5investors.com

SOURCE Eb5 Investors Magazine