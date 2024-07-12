Silicone Technology Corporation Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification: A Milestone in Quality Excellence

The demand for high-quality and reliable products in our industry has never been greater. Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is a significant milestone for Silicone Technology Corporation, reflecting our commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement. Post this

Scope of Certification: Silicone Technology Corporation's ISO 9001:2015 certification encompasses the manufacture and sale of liquid silicone rubber keypads and related components, including molding, decoration, coating, adhesive, and assembly services. This certification validates the company's commitment to maintaining high standards throughout its production and delivery processes.

Certificate Details:

Certificate No: 1118516

Certificate Decision/Re-Issue Date: 6/26/2024

Certificate Issue Date: 6/26/2024

Certificate Expiry: 6/25/2027

Site Structure: Single Site 1

The Importance of ISO 9001:2015 Certification: Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification signifies Silicone Technology Corporation's dedication to quality and continuous improvement. This certification is pivotal for several reasons:

Customer Satisfaction: Focuses on meeting customer needs and enhancing satisfaction.

Operational Efficiency: Ensures processes are efficient, reducing waste and improving productivity.

Continuous Improvement: Instills a mindset of ongoing enhancement and adaptation to industry standards.

Global Recognition: Enhances credibility and competitive advantage in the global market.

Risk Management: Identifies and manages risks effectively, ensuring operational resilience.

Our Commitment to Quality and Excellence: While achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is a significant milestone, Silicone Technology Corporation views it as a catalyst for future growth and improvement. The company remains committed to upholding the highest standards of quality, driven by a dedicated team and supported by valued customers and suppliers.

We are grateful to our team for their dedication and hard work, which have been instrumental in achieving this certification, and we extend our thanks to our customers and suppliers for their continued trust and collaboration.

"The demand for high-quality and reliable products in our industry has never been greater." Says Ryan from Silicone Technology Corporation, "Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is a significant milestone for Silicone Technology Corporation, reflecting our commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement. This certification is not just an achievement; it is a promise to our customers that we will consistently meet and exceed their expectations. I am incredibly proud of our team for their dedication and hard work in obtaining this certification. It sets a solid foundation for our future growth and reinforces our position as a leader in the silicone molding industry."

Looking Forward: Silicone Technology Corporation looks forward to maintaining the standards set by ISO 9001:2015 and leveraging this achievement to enhance customer value further. As the company continues its journey of excellence and innovation, stakeholders can anticipate ongoing updates and advancements.

For more information about Silicone Technology Corporation and its ISO 9001:2015 certification, please visit www.sitech-corp.com or contact Kelly Marvuglio.

