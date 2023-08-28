Silk Software is Now Silk Commerce and Welcomes Zhengda "Z" Shen as Co-Founder

Z will play an integral role in leading the evolution of Silk Commerce; his extensive leadership experience will further accelerate Silk's growth as an expert commerce agency. Tweet this

"Z will play an integral role in leading the evolution of Silk Commerce and his extensive leadership experience will further accelerate Silk's growth as an expert commerce agency that helps brands across the globe elevate their business online," said James Shi, Silk Commerce COO. "He shares in Silk's vision and commitment to helping merchants and businesses boost their sales and revenue with the right commerce strategies and solutions."

As a leading full-service eCommerce expert for over a decade, Silk's rebrand to Silk Commerce comes amidst years of exceptional growth and innovation, serving a wide range of brands like Hamilton Beach, Pantone, Harvard Business Review, TireHub and IKEA. Z's appointment comes at a time of rapid transformation for the company as it looks to make new strides and reach new milestones in delivering the best commerce solutions to the brands it serves.

"I'm excited to partner with Dong and James and lead the rest of the Silk Commerce team as we guide the company towards long-term growth and success together, " said Z Shen, Silk Commerce Co-Founder. "I look forward to overseeing this next stage of growth for Silk and solidifying its position as a recognized leader in commerce."

"With commerce at the core of everything we do here at Silk, we are continuing to invest into new digital strategies and expert commerce solutions that help our clients grow their businesses. While our name has changed, Silk's strong commitment to our customers and partners remains the same and Z's addition to our leadership team only strengthens this resolve," said Dong Xu, Silk Commerce CEO. "As leading eCommerce experts, we are committed to digital transformation, innovation, and growth and will continue to deliver the best commerce solutions to our clients."

About Silk Commerce

Silk Commerce is a full-service digital agency specialized in eCommerce. Silk's core values are centered around helping merchants and businesses skyrocket their sales and revenue as they expand online. From business consulting and full-scale development to engaging design and digital marketing services, Silk's proven strategies turn commerce goals into reality. For more information, visit www.silkcommerce.com or follow us on LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

