Silk the Rich Marks Two Years in Business, Now in 10 Countries and 66 Regions, Including Its Recent Expansion in the U.S. Market

Now in 10 countries and 66 regions, the brand arrives in the U.S. as part of its global expansion, offering clean, transformative and hydrating formulas infused with silk proteins (Sericin and Fibroin) that restore strength, softness and shine to all hair types. From over-processed to naturally glossy, these products enhance dull, dry strands into hair that looks and feels healthy, nourished and radiant.

Initially raising over $2 million in its seed round, the company has exceeded $1.7 million in monthly revenue. Silk the Rich is in over 5,000 retail locations across Japan and abroad.

"Silk the Rich didn't start big," said Kodai Takahashi, Co-Founder and CEO of Silk the Rich. "We sold just four units in our first month. Today, we're on track to hit 15 countries by year's end. With grit, determination and a dedication to preserving the traditional benefits of Japanese silk products, we're positioned to continue growing and reaching more consumers who can benefit from our best-selling products. We're aiming to solidify our position as a top brand in Japan while expanding our global presence at full throttle."

Housed in minimalist, sleek bottles that whisper "quiet luxury," Silk the Rich formulates a subtle, perfume-inspired scent designed to enhance the hair care experience without overwhelming it. The focus is on what's inside: premium, high-performance ingredients that deliver visible results.

Transform your everyday hair care routine into a luxurious ritual with Silk the Rich. The Japanese brand blends science, nature, and innovation to bring silk-powered hair care that delivers exceptional results tailored to your unique needs. With over 80% beauty ingredients and a silk formula that leaves your hair feeling reborn, experience unparalleled care and fragrances that linger beautifully until the next day.

