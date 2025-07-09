Silkline Achieves Breakout Growth in First Half of Year

Company on Track to Triple Annualized Revenue in 2025

CHICAGO, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silkline, the unified procurement platform for modern manufacturing, announced today that the first half of this year was the company's strongest to date for annual recurring revenue. Silkline grew top-line revenue by nearly 300% since the beginning of 2025, setting the pace to triple annualized revenue this year.

Several factors contributed to the growth, including an increase in average contract value, accelerated delivery on high-value product roadmap items, and robust market demand for Silkline's ability to unify supply chain information that resides in spreadsheets, email inboxes, and other core systems. An estimated 40% of Silkline's demand year-to-date comes through referral partnerships.

As a testament to the value customers are seeing in Silkline, 100 percent are using the product every week. The company has experienced zero churn during the past 24 months.

In the past six months, Silkline's engineering team has released six major features to the market, including two new integrations, expanded role management and more granular permissions, and RFP management.

One of the new features enables customers to view multiple supplier bids in a single view, providing them with greater visibility into cost-saving opportunities. Another feature automates several redundant tasks associated with parts and material procurement, allowing engineering and operations team members to focus on higher-impact work.

"With a very talented team, we're making great strides in helping our growing customer base realize procurement value quickly and substantially," said Isaac Chambers, co-founder and CEO at Silkline. "Our users are benefitting from a connected supply chain that lets them develop better products faster, reduce waste, and grow more efficiently. We're excited to keep building and delivering as demand continues to grow."

Silkline is the unified procurement platform that advanced manufacturing companies use to collaborate with suppliers; track requests, RFQs, quotes, and orders; and monitor team and vendor performance. Our technology sets the standard for how OEMs engage their supply base and is the connective layer for industrial supply chains. Silkline is used by hundreds of manufacturers and suppliers to operate more efficiently and speed up time to revenue. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

