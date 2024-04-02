Silk'n Revolutionizes At-Home Beauty: Unveiling A Bold Rebrand To Solidify Its Position As The Global Leader In Professional Aesthetic Devices

Silk'n is the beauty innovator, and they are on a mission to lead this category's growth Post this

With over 15 years of expertise and renowned for introducing the first-ever at-home IPL device, Silk'n consistently translates scientific advancements into proven technologies, making aesthetic treatments globally accessible. Inspired by the increased demand for luxury skincare and advanced beauty appliances*, Silk'n understands the luxury and prestige cosmetic and personal care segment has a high growth potential. Silk'n is the beauty innovator, and they are on a mission to lead this category's growth, which is why no expense has been spared in this relaunch with significant time and research invested in creating its latest developments, spanning from targeted facial tightening solutions to dental care and beyond.

*In a survey, conducted by Mehta, Lüdemann and Senn-Kalb (2021), between 46-55% of the people prefer buying one high-quality product than buying two cheaper products.

With a major shift from middle market to premium, the new luxurious look and feel has been designed for the contemporary consumer – someone who desires cutting-edge beauty tools that seamlessly blend effectiveness with aesthetic appeal - while captivating audiences not only from the impressive technological standpoint, but an emotional one as well.

Sandra Cockburn, President of Silk'n, expresses her excitement about the relaunch, stating, "We are thrilled to reintroduce our US customers to a reimagined Silk'n, complete with new offerings that underscore the brand's commitment as the global frontrunner in at-home beauty technology. Almost two decades ago, Silk'n embarked on the journey of creating the first consumer device for long-term hair reduction, and since then, the brand has been on a relentless pursuit of revolutionary innovations, resulting in an impressive expansion across all Silk'n categories."

Showcasing an elevated sophistication, along with an introduction into the haircare and LED categories, the brand re-launch features a brushless motor hair dryer (SilkyAirPro), as well as 4-in-1 facial and neck LED masks. Rounding out the new launch of many devices to come in 2024, a few other introductions in the lineup include a straightener that utilizes infrared technology to reduce frizz and style time (SilkyStraight), in addition to the brand's first ever IPL with a rotatable head (Silk'n 7).

A true beauty innovator, this relaunch not only solidifies Silk'n's position as the unrivaled leader in premium electronic beauty appliances, but also marks an exciting chapter in the brand's journey towards pushing the boundaries of beauty technology. As Silk'n sets the stage for a new era, consumers can expect nothing short of groundbreaking innovations that redefine the beauty industry.

Availability:

Silk'n SilkyAir and SilkyStraight will be exclusively available at Silkn.com and Amazon.com March 2024 .

. Silk'n LED Face and Neck Masks will be available at Silkn.com and Amazon.com March 2024 ; Nordstrom and Macys beginning April 2024 .

; Nordstrom and Macys beginning . Silk'n 7 will be available at Silkn.com, Amazon.com, Nordstrom, and Macys beginning April 2024

Media Contact

Heather Fisher Gotlib, Fisher Public Relations, 1 6463976446, [email protected], https://www.fisherpublicrelations.com/

SOURCE Silk'n