Silo Team and FDB (First Databank) Sign Proof of Concept Agreement

Silo Team and FDB (First Databank) have entered a POC agreement to reduce costs, improve developer on/offboarding, and retention.

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Announced at Web Summit: Silo Team, a trailblazer in addressing the high turnover rates among software developers, and FDB (First Databank), the UK's leading provider of prescribing decision support solutions, have announced a strategic Proof of Concept (POC) agreement. This partnership is expected to herald a new era in the seamless management of developer on/offboarding and foster greater retention.

Silo Team is building an innovative platform to combat the significant developer turnover costs that businesses worldwide face annually. By streamlining on/offboarding processes, enhancing retention rates, and ultimately strengthening success, Silo Team is shaping the future of workforce management in the software development industry.

"We're thrilled to enter this partnership with FDB, a company known for its impactful integration in healthcare information systems worldwide," said Rasmus Stjernström, CEO of Silo Team. "We believe that this collaboration will amplify the potential of our platform to change how businesses manage their developer workforce, leading to improved operational efficiency and success."

Andy Collyer, Head of IT & Software at FDB, expressed a similar sentiment regarding this newfound partnership. "FDB is excited to be part of the Silo Team journey," Collyer stated. "We believe Silo Team are working on some very exciting technology that has the potential to reshape the developer landscape. This agreement will allow us to explore how FDB's resources and expertise can augment the potentially ground-breaking platform being developed by Silo Team."

About Silo Team

Silo Team is a technology company based in London and Stockholm. The company is focused on addressing the high turnover rate among software developers which cost businesses billions of dollars each year. The company has developed a unique platform that streamlines on/offboarding, improves retention rates, and ultimately strengthens success.

About FDB

FDB (First Databank) creates and delivers the world's most powerful drug knowledge that ignites, inspires, and illuminates critical medication decisions. It collaborates with its partners to help improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and health outcomes. FDB's solutions drive healthcare information systems that serve the majority of hospitals, GP practices, pharmacies and many other areas of healthcare and are used by thousands of clinicians every day.

Media Contact

Rasmus Stjernström, Silo Team, 46 735519864, [email protected], https://www.silo.team

Press Contact, FDB Marketing team, 44 (0)1392 440 100, https://www.fdbhealth.co.uk

Twitter

SOURCE Silo Team