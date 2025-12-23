Silver Hits Historic High as Industrial Growth and Market Pressures Build

"Silver prices have surged to an all-time high, climbing more than 109% year-on-year and pushing upward to over $66 per ounce." Post this

Strong Industrial Demand: According to the Silver Institute industry association, over 50% of global silver demand now comes from industrial applications. Beyond its traditional use in electronics and manufacturing, silver plays a vital role in fast-growing sectors such as renewable energy, particularly photovoltaic (PV) solar panels and artificial intelligence (AI). Additional industrial use cases include brazing and alloys, the chemicals industry, and medical equipment.

Tightening Supply: The silver market is experiencing tightening demand as long-standing supply constraints continue to outpace production, contributing to silver's strong price performance, according to Reuters. The market has recorded seven consecutive years of supply deficits, driven by chronic underinvestment in mining, declining ore grades, rising production costs, and regulatory hurdles.

Broader Market Headwinds: Moneyweek shared that financial stress, interest rates, inflation expectations and policy decisions have added a safe-haven premium to precious metals, boosting silver prices alongside gold.

As interest in silver accelerates, Goldco, a leading precious metals provider, continues to expand its offerings to meet growing demand. Most recently, Goldco has brought these new silver coins to market:

Silver Space Shuttle Coin, celebrating American innovation and space exploration

Silver Defenders of Liberty – Sea Edition, honoring naval strength and maritime freedom

Silver HMS Belfast Coin, commemorating one of the most iconic warships in modern history

Goldco helps everyday Americans diversify their portfolios with gold and silver through Precious Metals IRAs or direct purchases designed to help hedge against economic volatility.

The company offers a wide selection of silver coins from mints around the world, many of which honor U.S. military service members or celebrate the technological and industrial achievements that have shaped the American economy.

The company also partners with Chuck Norris to offer the first-ever Chuck Norris legal tender silver coin, paying tribute to his five guiding principles: Faith, Family, Fitness, Freedom, and Fight.

Goldco has been recognized by Money.com for three consecutive years as Best Customer Service among Gold IRA companies and recently earned the 2025 Bronze Stevie® Award for Fastest Growing Company It has also ranked on the Inc 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies nine times. Most notably, Goldco has surpassed a major industry milestone, earning more than 8,000 five-star reviews.

For more information about purchasing silver or opening a Precious Metals IRA, visit goldco.com or call (855) 450-1394.

