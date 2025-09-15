Silver Medalist offers custom thank you gift during Leukemia Awareness Month

"I am proud to support the work that the Leukemia Research Foundation does, driving new research and supporting families," said Haley Batten. "It is only through research that we will discover better treatments for patients and a cure for this disease. By donating, we can all be part of the cure." Post this

"When mom was diagnosed with leukemia we began the most challenging period of our lives," said Haley. "We've had to learn so much, from understanding the details of her diagnosis to navigating the medical system. I've felt overwhelmed at times, but I've also been deeply moved by the love and kindness from the people around us."

*Custom thank you basket*

As part of her effort to continue to raise awareness around leukemia research and patient support, and as a special thank you during September's Leukemia Awareness Month, Haley is donating a custom bike package to the largest donor on her fundraising page (https://givebutter.com/HaleyBatten) in September. The link will be live on September 15, immediately after she competes in the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Switzerland, and will close September 30.

The special custom bike thank you package includes:

A Specialized S-Works Evade bike helmet with hand-painted custom art and signed by Haley Batten

Specialized S-Works Recon Cycling shoes – any size

Julbo performance eyewear

Skratch Labs hydration drink mix

"I am proud to support the work that the Leukemia Research Foundation does, driving new research and supporting families," said Haley. "It is only through research that we will discover better treatments for patients and a cure for this disease. By donating, we can all be part of the cure."

*About the Leukemia Research Foundation*

The Leukemia Research Foundation, headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, is committed to funding innovative leukemia research worldwide and supporting people affected by leukemia. Since its founding in 1946, nearly $100M has been raised to pursue better treatments and the ultimate cure for leukemia. As the nation's largest nonprofit focused exclusively on funding leukemia research, the Leukemia Research Foundation has invested millions in more than 750 research projects worldwide to accelerate the development of new and better treatments.

For additional information about the Leukemia Research Foundation, please visit: www.leukemiarf.org

Media Contact

Maureen Jones, Leukemia Research Foundation, 1 847.919.6250, [email protected], leukemiarf.org

SOURCE Leukemia Research Foundation