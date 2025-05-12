Silver Oak Securities Selects Max as Its Home Office Solution for Held-Away Cash

"After an extensive search, we selected Max for its innovative, intelligent, and secure approach to helping clients earn more on their cash. Our financial professionals are enthusiastic about gaining greater visibility into clients' held-away cash." Post this

Silver Oak has experienced 31% growth in AUM since 2022 and was recently recognized by Investment News as one of the fastest-growing independent broker-dealers in 2024.

"As a rapidly growing full-service firm, we're committed to providing financial professionals with market-leading tools and the support they need to stay ahead of industry change, innovate with confidence, and deliver exceptional service to clients," said Billy Hopkins, CEO and President of Silver Oak. "After an extensive search, we selected Max for its innovative, intelligent, and secure approach to helping clients earn more on their cash. Our financial professionals are enthusiastic about gaining greater visibility into clients' held-away cash through Max's integrations with industry-leading platforms like Orion and eMoney."

"Silver Oak and Max have a shared dedication to helping financial professionals grow and better serve their clients, and we are honored to have been chosen as Silver Oak's exclusive home-office cash solution," said Gary Zimmerman, Founder and CEO of Max. "In addition to helping Silver Oak clients earn more on their cash while remaining FDIC insured, financial professionals will also benefit from identifying held-away assets, spurring organic AUM growth."

Silver Oak's financial professionals can currently access Max directly through the Silver Oak HQ Partner Portal. Max users are currently earning rates up to 4.05% on same-day-liquid, FDIC-insured deposits held in their own bank accounts.

About Max

Max, a service of Six Trees Capital LLC, offers intelligent cash management solutions for individuals and financial advisors that enable individual investors to earn dramatically higher yields on cash. Max's patented technology helps clients reallocate funds among their checking and high-yield savings accounts to earn the highest yield while keeping their funds safe in their own FDIC-insured bank accounts. Today, Max members can access rates up to 4.05% on FDIC-insured deposits, compared to the national savings average of 0.41%. For more information, visit www.maxforadvisors.com.

About Silver Oak Securities, Inc.

Silver Oak Securities, Inc. is an independent, full-service Broker-Dealer and SEC Registered Investment Advisor focused on serving the needs of independent wealth advisors who foster strong, trusted relationships with their clients. The firm is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities Investors Protection Corporation. Founded in 1999 by Principals with deep investment management and compliance experience spanning 40 years, Silver Oak is based in the heart of the southern U.S. Corporate headquarters are located in Jackson, TN, between Nashville and Memphis. Learn more at SilverOakSecurities.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Abbie Sheridan, Max, 1 5162867056, [email protected], www.maxforadvisors.com

Mark Forman, Silver Oak Securities, [email protected], https://silveroaksecurities.com/

SOURCE Max