Silver Oak Securities Selects Max as Its Home Office Solution for Held-Away Cash

Through the exclusive partnership, Max will be available to all 175 of Silver Oak's registered reps across 110 branch locations
NEW YORK and JACKSON, Tenn., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Max, the leading provider of intelligent cash management solutions for individual investors and their financial advisors, announced that Silver Oak Securities, Inc. ("Silver Oak"), a full-service investment advisor and broker-dealer with over 20 years of experience in the independent financial services community, has selected Max as its exclusive home office solution for held-away cash.
A pioneer in cash management since 2013, Max has been ranked as the number one cash solution for independent advisors for five consecutive years by T3 and Inside Information and is trusted by advisors at more than 3,000 wealth management firms. Max's unique approach to cash management, designed to be safer and more liquid than traditional brokered cash sweeps, has consistently delivered market-beating rates for more than a decade.
Silver Oak has experienced 31% growth in AUM since 2022 and was recently recognized by Investment News as one of the fastest-growing independent broker-dealers in 2024.
"As a rapidly growing full-service firm, we're committed to providing financial professionals with market-leading tools and the support they need to stay ahead of industry change, innovate with confidence, and deliver exceptional service to clients," said Billy Hopkins, CEO and President of Silver Oak. "After an extensive search, we selected Max for its innovative, intelligent, and secure approach to helping clients earn more on their cash. Our financial professionals are enthusiastic about gaining greater visibility into clients' held-away cash through Max's integrations with industry-leading platforms like Orion and eMoney."
"Silver Oak and Max have a shared dedication to helping financial professionals grow and better serve their clients, and we are honored to have been chosen as Silver Oak's exclusive home-office cash solution," said Gary Zimmerman, Founder and CEO of Max. "In addition to helping Silver Oak clients earn more on their cash while remaining FDIC insured, financial professionals will also benefit from identifying held-away assets, spurring organic AUM growth."
Silver Oak's financial professionals can currently access Max directly through the Silver Oak HQ Partner Portal. Max users are currently earning rates up to 4.05% on same-day-liquid, FDIC-insured deposits held in their own bank accounts.
About Max
Max, a service of Six Trees Capital LLC, offers intelligent cash management solutions for individuals and financial advisors that enable individual investors to earn dramatically higher yields on cash. Max's patented technology helps clients reallocate funds among their checking and high-yield savings accounts to earn the highest yield while keeping their funds safe in their own FDIC-insured bank accounts. Today, Max members can access rates up to 4.05% on FDIC-insured deposits, compared to the national savings average of 0.41%. For more information, visit www.maxforadvisors.com.
About Silver Oak Securities, Inc.
Silver Oak Securities, Inc. is an independent, full-service Broker-Dealer and SEC Registered Investment Advisor focused on serving the needs of independent wealth advisors who foster strong, trusted relationships with their clients. The firm is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities Investors Protection Corporation. Founded in 1999 by Principals with deep investment management and compliance experience spanning 40 years, Silver Oak is based in the heart of the southern U.S. Corporate headquarters are located in Jackson, TN, between Nashville and Memphis. Learn more at SilverOakSecurities.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
