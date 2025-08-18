Silver Prices Surge to 14-Year High on Industrial Demand, Supply Shortages, and Global Market Pressures

Silver prices hit a 14-year high near $40 per ounce, driven by surging industrial demand, tight global supply, and economic uncertainties, boosting silver's appeal as both an investment and industrial asset.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silver prices have surged to their highest levels since 2012, nearly approaching the $40 per ounce mark. This remarkable rally highlights silver's growing importance as both an industrial resource and a store of value amid ongoing global economic uncertainties.

Experts say the key drivers of silver's momentum include:

Robust Industrial Demand: Nearly 60% of global silver demand now comes from industrial applications. Beyond traditional uses in electronics and manufacturing, silver is vital to rapidly growing industries, including renewable energy—especially photovoltaic (PV) solar panels—artificial intelligence (AI) components, and defense technologies.

Tight Supply: The boom in these industries has outpaced global silver production, creating a supply crunch that is driving prices higher. According to The Silver Institute, annual demand for silver rose from 993.3 million ounces in 2016 to 1.16 billion in 2024, while supply decreased from 1.06 billion ounces to 1.02 billion over the same period.

Market Headwinds: Heightened geopolitical tensions, trade uncertainties, and ongoing inflation concerns have added a safe-haven premium to precious metals, boosting silver prices alongside gold.

"Industrial demand, constrained global supply, trade frictions, and portfolio reallocation have contributed to silver's shiny resurgence," said Peter C. Earle, PhD, Director of Economics and Economic Freedom at AIER. "For those focused on real assets and national resilience, silver's recent ascent offers more than speculative excitement, it has achieved a year to date gain of over 30%."

Goldco, a leading precious metals provider, helps everyday Americans diversify their portfolios and safeguard their wealth with gold and silver. Through Goldco's Precious Metals solutions, individuals can roll over their existing retirement accounts into Precious Metals IRAs or purchase gold and silver directly to help hedge against economic downturns.

Goldco offers a variety of silver coins from mints around the world, many of which honor the sacrifices of US military veterans or the innovations from American industry that have made the United States economy the envy of the world.

Goldco is also proud to partner with Chuck Norris in offering the first ever Chuck Norris legal tender silver coin. This silver coin pays tribute to Chuck Norris' five principles of Faith, Family, Fitness, Freedom, and Fight.

Goldco has been recognized by Money.com for three consecutive years for Best Customer Service among Gold IRA companies and was recently awarded the 2025 Bronze Stevie® Award for Fastest Growing Company. Inc. Magazine also ranked Goldco #18 on its list of 2025 Fastest Growing Companies in the Pacific Region. Most notably, Goldco has surpassed a major industry milestone—earning over 7,300 five-star reviews.

For more information on how you can benefit from purchasing silver or opening a Precious Metals IRA, visit Goldco's website at goldco.com or call (855) 450-1394.

Sources:

Investing News Network (INN)+8FXEmpire+8FXEmpire+8.

https://moneyweek.com/investments/silver-and-other-precious-metals/is-now-a-good-time-to-invest-in-silver

https://www.reuters.com/business/silver-surges-past-35oz-level-hit-more-than-13-year-high-2025-06-05/

https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/precious-metals-investing/silver-investing/silver-in-the-future/

Media Contact

Clare Eisenberg, Goldco, 1 (855) 465-3472 389, [email protected], https://goldco.com/

SOURCE Goldco