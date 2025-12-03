Silver State Acquires All American Mechanical, Boosting Service Area in California

Silver State HVAC, Refrigeration & Plumbing announces the acquisition of All American Mechanical, Inc., based in El Dorado Hills, California.
LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silver State HVAC, Refrigeration & Plumbing ("Silver State") is proud to announce the acquisition of All American Mechanical, Inc. ("All American"), a leading provider of commercial HVAC, refrigeration and kitchen equipment services based in El Dorado Hills, California.
All American specializes in serving restaurants and other food service companies throughout Northern California, providing installation, preventative maintenance and repairs for a wide range of critical equipment. In addition to heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, the company services refrigeration equipment such as coolers, freezers and ice machines, as well as "hot side" kitchen equipment, including ovens, broilers, steam tables, and more.
"All American represents a great addition to our California service area, complementing our existing operations in Los Angeles, Sacramento, Anaheim and Ventura," said Paul Schubert, Executive Chairman of Silver State. "Their experience across the food, restaurant and retail industries fits perfectly with our ideal customer type. We're excited to continue to build our presence in the most populous U.S. state."
All American's management, technicians and staff will continue to provide the same reliable service its customers have come to expect, keeping their HVAC systems and food service equipment running at peak performance and efficiency. This includes 24-hour emergency service to protect perishable inventory when breakdowns occur.
Silver State has been a trusted provider of HVAC, refrigeration and plumbing services since 2003. Known for its commitment to excellent service and customer satisfaction, Silver State continues to grow while maintaining the same core values that have driven the company's success for more than two decades. Silver State is headquartered in Las Vegas, with locations across Nevada, California, Arizona, Utah, Texas and Florida. For more information, please visit www.silverstate.com.
