Silver State Announces Acquisition of Atlantic Coast Restaurant and Mechanical Services

"This acquisition significantly expands our reach across the southern United States and enhances our capabilities in specialized commercial HVAC installation and other mechanical services."

Atlantic Coast's skilled technicians, installers, and support staff will ensure a seamless transition for customers, who will continue to receive the superior service and reliability they have come to expect, now backed by Silver State's extensive resources and network.

Both Silver State and Atlantic Coast share a commitment to excellence, specializing in preventative maintenance, repairs, new equipment installations, and 24/7 emergency services to keep businesses running smoothly. This partnership strengthens Silver State's ability to serve a diverse range of industries, including hospitality, foodservice, convenience, retail, and other commercial facilities, now across an expanded geographic footprint.

About Silver State

Silver State has been a trusted provider of HVAC, refrigeration and plumbing services since 2003. Known for its commitment to excellent service and customer satisfaction, Silver State continues to grow while maintaining the same core values that have driven the company's success for more than two decades. Part of The Edgewater Funds portfolio, Silver State is headquartered in Las Vegas, with locations across Nevada, California, Arizona, Utah, Texas and Florida. For more information, please visit www.silverstate.com.

About The Edgewater Funds

The Edgewater Funds is a Chicago-based private equity firm with over $4 billion of capital commitments raised since 2001. Edgewater partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to help accelerate growth in their businesses. For more information, please visit www.edgewaterfunds.com.

