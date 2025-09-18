Silver State Announces Acquisition of Atlantic Coast Restaurant and Mechanical Services

Silver State announces the acquisition of Atlantic Coast Restaurant and Mechanical Services, a premier provider of commercial HVAC and kitchen equipment installation, and mechanical services based in Miami, Florida.
LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silver State HVAC, Refrigeration & Plumbing ("Silver State") is proud to announce the acquisition of Atlantic Coast Restaurant and Mechanical Services ("Atlantic Coast"), a premier provider of commercial HVAC and kitchen equipment installation and mechanical services based in Miami, Florida. Atlantic Coast has been a trusted name in the industry since 1970, delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to its clients.
"We are thrilled to welcome the Atlantic Coast team to the Silver State family," said Paul Schubert, Executive Chairman of Silver State. "This acquisition significantly expands our reach across the southern United States and enhances our capabilities in specialized commercial HVAC installation and other mechanical services, which perfectly aligns with our mission to provide comprehensive, reliable solutions to our customers."
Atlantic Coast's skilled technicians, installers, and support staff will ensure a seamless transition for customers, who will continue to receive the superior service and reliability they have come to expect, now backed by Silver State's extensive resources and network.
Both Silver State and Atlantic Coast share a commitment to excellence, specializing in preventative maintenance, repairs, new equipment installations, and 24/7 emergency services to keep businesses running smoothly. This partnership strengthens Silver State's ability to serve a diverse range of industries, including hospitality, foodservice, convenience, retail, and other commercial facilities, now across an expanded geographic footprint.
About Silver State
Silver State has been a trusted provider of HVAC, refrigeration and plumbing services since 2003. Known for its commitment to excellent service and customer satisfaction, Silver State continues to grow while maintaining the same core values that have driven the company's success for more than two decades. Part of The Edgewater Funds portfolio, Silver State is headquartered in Las Vegas, with locations across Nevada, California, Arizona, Utah, Texas and Florida. For more information, please visit www.silverstate.com.
About The Edgewater Funds
The Edgewater Funds is a Chicago-based private equity firm with over $4 billion of capital commitments raised since 2001. Edgewater partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to help accelerate growth in their businesses. For more information, please visit www.edgewaterfunds.com.
Media Contact
George Snyder, Direct Impact, Inc., 1 3143361310, [email protected], directimpactinc.com
SOURCE Direct Impact, Inc.
