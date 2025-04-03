Silver State Announces Acquisition of Westaire Heating & Air Conditioning

"This new addition will greatly expand our California service area, and will be a perfect complement to our existing operations in Los Angeles and Sacramento." Post this

The acquisition will not only broaden Silver State's service area, but also enhance its resources with additional technicians, installers, and office staff. Together, Silver State and Westaire will ensure that customers experience a seamless transition, and continue to receive the exceptional service, quality, and reliability they have come to expect, with the added benefit of a larger, more extensive team.

Silver State and Westaire both specialize in keeping a wide range of businesses running smoothly with commercial heating and cooling services, including preventative maintenance, repairs, new equipment installation and 24/7 emergency service.

About Silver State

Silver State has been a trusted provider of HVAC, refrigeration and plumbing services since 2003. Known for its commitment to excellent service and customer satisfaction, Silver State continues to grow while maintaining the same core values that have driven the company's success for more than two decades. Part of The Edgewater Funds portfolio, Silver State is headquartered in Las Vegas, with locations across Nevada, California, Arizona, Utah and Texas. For more information, please visit www.silverstate.com.

About The Edgewater Funds

The Edgewater Funds is a Chicago-based private equity firm with over $4 billion of capital commitments raised since 2001. Edgewater partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to help accelerate growth in their businesses. For more information, please visit www.edgewaterfunds.com.

