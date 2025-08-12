Silver State Completes Acquisition of The Whitman Company

"Their experienced team and regional expertise will seamlessly integrate with and complement Silver State's existing operations in Southern California, strengthening our specialized network of technicians and support staff." Post this

"Whitman is a natural strategic fit for us," said Paul Schubert, Executive Chairman of Silver State. "Their experienced team and regional expertise will seamlessly integrate with and complement our existing operations in Southern California, strengthening our specialized network of technicians and support staff."

This acquisition, combined with Silver State's previously announced acquisition of Westaire Heating & Air Conditioning of Ventura, California earlier this year, bolsters Silver State's presence in the area and ability to deliver reliable service throughout California. With operations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah and Texas, Silver State offers a single-source solution for HVAC and refrigeration maintenance, installation and repair, including 24/7 emergency service.

About Silver State

Silver State has been a trusted provider of HVAC, refrigeration and plumbing services since 2003. Known for its commitment to excellent service and customer satisfaction, Silver State continues to grow while maintaining the same core values that have driven the company's success for more than two decades. For more information, please visit www.silverstate.com.

About The Edgewater Funds

The Edgewater Funds is a Chicago-based private equity firm with over $4 billion of capital commitments raised since 2001. Edgewater partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to help accelerate growth in their businesses. For more information, please visit www.edgewaterfunds.com.

Media Contact

